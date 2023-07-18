The Muş ski team, who emerged victorious in the Turkish championship held in the Yüksekova district of Hakkari on May 9, are refusing to let the scorching heat hinder their training.

Instead, they are channeling their efforts into unconventional methods, training on asphalt and conquering the mountains, all in a quest to preserve their strength for the upcoming Winter Championships.

Under five experienced trainers, the team of 40 athletes, including 15 national representatives, persistently engages in twice-daily training sessions on wheeled skis at the Muş Alparslan University campus.

Despite their challenges, they embark on a grueling 30-kilometer journey each day, pushing their limits to pursue excellence.

These aspiring athletes have set their sights on securing a place in the national team through outstanding performances in the winter competitions and representing Türkiye in international championships.

To achieve these lofty goals, they employ roller skis on the asphalt to simulate the skiing experience and enhance their endurance by jogging through the breathtaking mountainous terrain.

Şadi Yusufoğlu, a ski trainer, expressed their commitment to nurturing successful athletes for their nation and increasing the number of medals won in international championships.

"We strive to elevate our city to great heights, which we have accomplished by coming first in the Turkish Wheel Ski Championship held in Hakkari. Now, our objective is to reclaim the Turkish championship title in the upcoming winter races. To prepare, we are training on asphalt with roller skis and also engaging in mountain jogging. We incorporate strength training as we aim to develop athletes for the Olympics. Our ultimate goal for our young athletes is to have them all join the national team and excel in their respective disciplines. To date, we have successfully placed around 30 athletes in the national team, some of whom are currently training at the Turkish Olympic Preparation Centers," he said.

Fehmi Oğlağo, another ski coach with 25 years of experience in the field, further emphasized their dedication to cultivating talent in Muş.

"I was an athlete for 17 years, and for the past 8 years, I have been coaching under the Youth and Sports Directorate. I also serve as a national team coach. Our aim is to bring talented athletes to Muş. We, along with five of our trainer friends, train these athletes. On certain days, we even conduct two training sessions. Each session lasts around 2 hours, and the distance covered may vary depending on the time of the day. On average, our athletes complete a rigorous training routine covering approximately 30 kilometers," he added.

Muhammet Oğlağo, one of the team's athletes, revealed that he followed in the footsteps of his older brother, who also happens to be his trainer.

With an unwavering determination to achieve new milestones, Muhammet and his teammates persevere despite the scorching weather conditions.

"Last winter, I had the opportunity to compete in the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF). As a team, we secured the Turkish championship in the competition held in Hakkari in May. I hope to conclude this season by reclaiming the Turkish championship in winter. Ultimately, I aspire to earn a spot on the Olympic team and proudly represent my country on the grandest stage. I am driven to give my best and exemplify the true spirit of my nation," he said.