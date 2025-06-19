After a decade of success in para-swimming, 22-year-old Turkish athlete Esra Nisa Özkılsız is making a name for herself in powerlifting, with her sights now firmly set on qualifying for the 2028 Paralympic Games.

Özkılsız, who began swimming at age 10 and amassed 90 medals – including multiple national titles – made the switch to powerlifting two years ago on her coach’s recommendation.

Since then, she has added two more national medals to her tally and quickly established herself as one of Türkiye’s rising stars in the sport.

At the Turkish National Championships for Physically Disabled Youth and Seniors held in Kırıkkale on Tuesday, Özkılsız claimed silver in the 41 kg. weight class after lifting 77 kg.

The performance marked her 92nd career medal and highlighted her rapid progression in a new discipline.

“I’ve been told I couldn’t succeed, but I’ve always turned those words into motivation,” Özkılsız told Anadolu Agency (AA). “I want to represent Türkiye at the 2028 Olympics and raise our flag high.”

She initially took up swimming after being advised by another disabled female athlete to strengthen her bones and improve her posture. For 10 years, she dominated national competitions but was unable to gather enough international points to qualify for global events.

Recognizing her physical potential for lifting, her coach recommended a switch to powerlifting. The results came fast: in 2023, she won the national title in Ankara by lifting 65 kg.

This year, she added 12 kg. to her best to take second in Kırıkkale.

“I believe the best is yet to come,” she said. “I train three hours a day and I’m fully focused on qualifying for international championships.”

Coach Ali İhsan Güneş praised her commitment and discipline, describing her as a “positive and promising athlete” with the potential to shine on the world stage.

“She’s consistent, never misses training, and has the mindset of a champion,” Güneş said. “We’re confident she can earn a spot at the Paralympics by collecting the necessary international points.”