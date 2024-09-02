Öznur Cüre Girdi, who clinched gold at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, credits her historic achievement to her club, Okçular Vakfı, which transformed her life after a devastating accident.

From a promising taekwondo athlete to a Paralympic champion, Girdi's journey took a dramatic turn in 2014 when a traffic accident left her with a spinal cord injury.

Determined to overcome her challenges, she discovered Okçular Vakfı in 2019, a pivotal moment she describes as "a turning point in my life."

"Before the accident, I was a taekwondo practitioner. After the accident, I switched to para-archery. Joining Okçular Vakfı was a fresh start for me, and their support has been crucial in my success," the 26-year-old athlete said.

She also acknowledged the vital roles of the Youth and Sports Ministry and the Turkish Archery Federation.

In a touching tribute, Girdi dedicated her medal to her mother, Aynur Cüre, who also suffered from paralysis in the same accident.

"I owe this medal to my mother, who never left my side and embodies relentless perseverance. She is now involved in boccia, and we dream of competing in the Paralympics together one day. I also dedicate this to my beloved wife, family, and all of Türkiye," she said.

Expressing her joy at achieving her dreams, Cüre Girdi added: "Archery demands immense dedication; it's a team effort. To those who look up to me, I say never give up. Despite many setbacks and disappointments, I never lost hope. Winning at the Paralympics, along with my World and European titles, has been my ultimate goal, and I’ve achieved it. This victory is the culmination of immense hard work and dedication behind the scenes, culminating in a Paralympic championship and a world record in ranking rounds. My dream has come true."