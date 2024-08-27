Türkiye's Paralympic athletes have a storied history, amassing 38 medals to date – eight gold, 10 silver and 20 bronze.

The nation’s standout performers include table tennis player Abdullah Öztürk, weightlifter Nazmiye Muslu Muratlı and the women’s goalball team, each claiming two gold medals.

Öztürk and the goalball team triumphed in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, while Muratlı clinched gold in London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Öztürk also secured a bronze in Rio 2016 alongside his team in the Class 4-5 category.

Looking ahead to the Paris 2024 Paralympics, visually impaired judoka Ecem Taşın Çavdar is setting her sights on gold.

Competing in the J1 48 kg. category, Çavdar, 34, is primed for a strong performance after rigorous training under coach Haldun Efemgil at the Kastamonu Olympic Training Center.

"I’ve been in sports for 15 years, with past Olympic appearances in Tokyo and Rio," Çavdar said. "Tokyo was challenging due to an injury, but I’m ready to return stronger. I’m feeling more prepared than ever and aiming to raise the Turkish flag in Paris."

With preparations nearing completion, Çavdar is optimistic about her chances. "We’re in the final stages of preparation. If we manage our excitement, I believe we can reach the finals. My goal is Olympic gold, and I’m very close to achieving it."

In a key announcement, Türkiye’s Youth and Sports Minister, Dr. Osman Aşkın Bak revealed that swimmer Sevilay Öztürk and taekwondo athlete Mahmut Bozteke will carry the Turkish flag during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

The opening ceremony, set to take place at the historic Place de la Concorde – breaking from tradition by being held outside a stadium, will be attended by 65,000 spectators. The Games will run from Aug. 29 to Sept. 8, with the opening ceremony kicking off at 9 p.m. local time.

The Paris 2024 Paralympics will see over 4,000 athletes from around the world competing across 22 sports, with 542 medals up for grabs.

Events will include archery, athletics, badminton, blind football, boccia, canoeing, cycling, equestrian, goalball, judo, weightlifting, rowing, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, triathlon, wheelchair basketball, fencing, rugby and wheelchair tennis.

Of the 18 venues hosting the competitions, 16 were recently used for the Summer Olympics.

Notably, road cycling and marathon events will be held in different outdoor locations compared to the Olympic Games.

Türkiye is making a record-breaking appearance with 94 athletes across 15 sports – 48 women and 46 men – ready to compete for medals in shooting, blind football (B1), athletics, archery, goalball, table tennis, taekwondo, badminton, fencing, tennis, weightlifting, rowing, triathlon, judo and swimming.