As the countdown to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games begins, Türkiye’s special athletes are gearing up with a medal-winning mentality gaining more momentum than ever.

The Turkish Special Athletes Sports Federation President, Birol Aydın, shared insights on preparations ahead of the Aug. 28 Games.

Aydın highlighted that Türkiye is sending eight athletes to Paris, a significant leap from previous years.

"In recent years, the opportunities given to athletes with disabilities have ushered in a golden age for disabled sports," Aydın said. "Historically, we sent only one athlete each to the 2012 and 2016 Paralympics, and three to Tokyo 2020. For Paris 2024, we're making history with eight athletes. To compete, athletes must be in the world’s top 10 in their class."

Aydın expressed confidence in Ebru Acer’s prospects in table tennis, believing she is set to win gold.

"Our top athletes, currently ranked number one in Europe and the world, are poised to reach new heights. We hope to bring home the medal that eluded us in Tokyo. Our success in Paris will inspire special children across Türkiye and encourage them to engage in sports," he said.

The preparation has been meticulous, with years of planning.

Aydın noted that the team includes one table tennis player and seven athletes in track and field.

"We aim for medals in athletics as well. My heartfelt thanks go to all our coaches, administrators and families. For example, Ebru Acer's coach, Bülent Baran, volunteers his time and effort without pay. Coaches like Aytunç Göz in athletics pour their hearts into training these athletes," he added.

Aydın acknowledged the emotional challenges special athletes face but remained optimistic.

"I’m confident in Ebru Acer's gold medal prospects, as well as in Aysel Önder in the 400 meters, Fatma Damla Altın in the long jump, Esra Bayrak, and Ebrar Keskin in the shot put. We hope to achieve what has eluded us for a century and present these medals to the Turkish people. Upon our return, the first person we will present our medals to will be the President of Türkiye," he said.

Turkish special shot put athlete Ebrar Keskin trains ahead of the 2024 Paris Paralympics, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 16, 2024. (AA Photo)

Ebru Acer, who started playing table tennis in second grade, recalled her victory at the VIRTUS Global Games in Vichy, France, in 2023, where she earned her Paris qualification.

"We’re in the final stretch of our preparations, training twice a day. We’re working hard for the gold medal," she said.

Acer, who has been training in Ankara for 15 years, expressed her goal to return with a gold medal from Paris.

"I’m working hard, with only ten days left. I plan to dedicate my medal to our federation president, my coach, my family and everyone who has supported me. My sister also plays table tennis, and we train together," she added.

Shot put athlete Ebrar Keskin, who qualified for the Paris Games, shared her preparation routine.

"We’ve been training twice a day for six months. It’s been intense, but I’m ready to represent my country well. I’m aiming for the podium, though I can’t reveal the color of the medal yet. I hope to play our national anthem in Paris," she said.