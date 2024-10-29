Türkiye’s undefeated star Alibeg Rasulov will face off against Singaporean-American powerhouse Christian Lee for the ONE Lightweight MMA World Championship in the main event of ONE Fight Night 26.

This explosive matchup, now headlining the card on Saturday morning, Dec. 7, replaces its previously scheduled co-main event slot at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug in November.

Rasulov, 31, joined ONE Championship with a flawless 13-0 record, raising immediate expectations among fans and analysts alike.

He delivered on the hype in his debut, clinching a decisive unanimous victory over former lightweight champion Ok Rae Yoon.

Showcasing his signature combination of technical prowess and raw strength, Rasulov dominated the South Korean, relying on sharp takedowns and brutal clinch work to maintain control.

Now, Rasulov faces his biggest challenge yet: the reigning two-division champion Christian Lee.

Known as “The Warrior,” Lee has spent nearly a decade carving his name into ONE Championship’s history, holding both lightweight and welterweight titles and compiling an impressive 17-4 record with 16 finishes.

Lee’s career highlights include his 2019 victory in the Lightweight World Grand Prix, further cementing his place as one of ONE’s most formidable athletes.

The 26-year-old Lee returns to the cage after a prolonged absence due to family commitments, ready to defend his title and spoil Rasulov’s perfect record.

Scheduled to unfold at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, this clash of champions promises high stakes and fireworks.

ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov begins at 3 a.m. IST on Dec. 7.