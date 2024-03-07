With less than five months to go until the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Turkish athletes have secured 50 quota places across 11 sports so far.

The Olympic quota competitions are continuing at full speed in preparation for the Games, which will take place in Paris from July 26 to Aug. 11.

Türkiye has already secured participation in the Paris 2024 Olympics with 50 athletes, with the number expected to increase as quota competitions continue until June.

The Turkish women's national volleyball team will compete in Paris 2024 with 12 athletes.

As the winners of the FIVB Nations League and the European Championship, and finishing first in the Olympic Qualifiers, the Sultans of the Net, as they are affectionately known, will compete for the gold medal in France.

In addition, the men's artistic gymnastics team (five members) and the men's recurve archery team (three members) have also qualified for the Olympics as teams.

The gymnasts and archers will compete in both team events and individual events.

Most quotas in individual sports

Boxing and wrestling have been the sports that have earned the most quotas for Türkiye in individual sports so far.

Türkiye's Busenaz Sürmeneli celebrates defeating Poland's Karolina Koszewska during the Women's Welterweight bout at the Kokugikan Arena during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, Tokyo, Japan, July 27, 2021. (Getty Images Photo)

In boxing, athletes Busenaz Sürmeneli, Buse Naz Çakıroğlu, Hatice Akbaş, Gizem Özer, Samet Gümüş and Tuğrulhan Erdemir secured quotas for Paris 2024 by winning quotas at the 3rd European Games held in Poland last year.

Wrestlers Rıza Kayaalp, Taha Akgül, Ali Cengiz, Ibrahim Çiftçi, Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu and Evin Demirhan Yavuz also earned Olympic quotas for Türkiye by winning medals at the 2023 World Championships.

Medalists from Tokyo

Eight out of the 13 athletes who won medals for Türkiye at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have secured quotas for Paris 2024.

Gold medalist boxer Sürmeneli, silver medalist Çakıroğlu and bronze medalists Akgül and Kayaalp in wrestling, as well as Ferhat Arıcan in artistic gymnastics, have punched their ticket to fly to Paris.

Türkiye's Ferhat Arıcan falls during his routine on parallel bars during men's qualifications on Day 1 of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at the Antwerp Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium, Sept. 30, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

While it is almost certain that these athletes will compete in Paris, the final decision rests with their national federations due to the country's quota system.

Taekwondo bronze medalists Hatice Kübra Ilgün and Hakan Reçber will also be looking ahead to raise the Crescent-Stars flag high, come July.

However, Yasemin Adar, who won a bronze medal in wrestling at the last Olympics, will continue to compete for quotas in 2024.

Unfortunately, the four athletes who clinched medals in karate at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will not be able to compete in Paris 2024, as the sport was chopped off the Olympics' list.

Guaranteed participation

Türkiye has guaranteed its participation in 11 different sports at Paris 2024.

Turkish athletes will compete for medals in shooting, athletics, road cycling, boxing, artistic gymnastics, wrestling, archery, taekwondo, volleyball, sailing and swimming.

In addition to these sports, quota competitions will continue in other Olympic sports.

In some sports, athletes can also earn quota places based on their world rankings.

In some sports, athletes who have earned quotas will still need to be selected by their national federations to compete in the Olympics.

So far, federations have decided on the athletes who will compete in volleyball, road cycling, artistic gymnastics, wrestling, sailing and archery.