Türkiye’s traditional martial art, Sayokan, marked a new chapter in its history with its first official introduction under the Emerging Sports Federation (GOSB) during a high-profile ceremony in Ankara.

The event brought together Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak, ministry deputies, General Director of Youth and Sports Enes Efendioğlu, GOSB Federation President Hasan Öztürk, Sayokan World Federation President Ahmet Yaşar Tanrıverdi, Sayokan Honorary President Nihat Yiğit, and members of the sport’s subcommittees.

In his remarks, Sayokan Founder Nihat Yiğit reflected on the legacy of martial arts masters across Asia, noting that the dreams of Japanese, Korean, Chinese, and Taiwanese pioneers shaped the discipline’s global influence.

“Dreams contain goals, and goals begin with dreams,” Yiğit said. “These masters realized their visions, some passing before seeing their full impact. Those who followed carried the torch, inspiring new generations and extending martial arts into communities worldwide. Nations like India, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, France, Russia, and Brazil are now competing on the global stage with the same spirit.”

Yiğit also emphasized Türkiye’s readiness to rise in this global arena.

“Our nation, with its deep historical roots and rich civilization, has the capability to achieve success with Sayokan,” he said. “We can and we will succeed. With the state’s support, our committed youth, and dedicated teams, our goals are within reach. I extend my gratitude to all our guests, presidents, and members of the press. May this meeting bring growth and success to our community.”

The event concluded with a dynamic Sayokan demonstration by athletes, showcasing the skill, discipline, and artistry of Türkiye’s newest competitive sport.