Turkish athlete Şükriye Yılmaz has clinched the first-place title in both national and international arm-wrestling competitions a remarkable 30 times, defying initial skepticism from those around her who considered it a "men's sport."

After starting her sports journey with handball in middle school, 23-year-old Şükriye Yılmaz shifted her focus to arm wrestling in high school in 2016.

A fourth-year student at Gümüşhane University's Faculty of Physical Education and Sports, Yılmaz has achieved numerous successes in various competitions.

She aims to finish her youth category career in the 55 kg. Weight class with new medals at the European Championship in Slovakia from May 2-12, followed by the World Championship.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Yılmaz expressed her profound passion for arm wrestling.

With an impressive record of seven world, six European and 17 Turkish championships, she is breaking stereotypes and barriers for girls who face self-expression and sports attire limitations.

Yılmaz views arm wrestling not as a hobby but as an integral part of her life.

Despite initial doubts and societal pressures, she has persisted and succeeded, proving that arm wrestling is not just for men.

She aspires to become a physical education teacher at a rural school, where she can impart her experiences to students and challenge stereotypes as she finds the greatest reward in inspiring children.

Şükriye Yılmaz emphasized the crucial role of her coach, Davut Altuntaş, stating, "The World Championship was in Kazakhstan last year. I became the world champion, raising our flag. It was a moment of immense pride ... Despite the challenges of weight loss and rigorous training, spending two-three hours daily in tough conditions, the ultimate reward is representing Türkiye and our flag. When we achieve victory, all the burdens disappear, and life feels perfect. This is the most beautiful gift for us."

She consistently aims to make her mother proud, expressing, "No matter how many world championships I win, I aspire to become a senior world champion and fully dominate my weight category, always remembering my roots."