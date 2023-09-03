Türkiye women's volleyball team defeated Serbia in a five-set epic to clinch their first-ever continental title at the 2023 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championship final on Sunday.

The Turkish team, dubbed by fans the "Sultans of the nets," won the final with the sets of 27-25, 21-25, 25-22, 22-25, and 13-15 at Brussels' Palais 12.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands beat Italy in three sets to take the third position in the tournament.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Türkiye on winning the trophy.