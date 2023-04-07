Twenty-one-year-old Rıza Kayhan, who lives with autism, has demonstrated an exceptional aptitude for table tennis, rapidly heading forward to a prominent position at the provincial level and now aspires to ascend to the status of national champion.

He was diagnosed with autism at 6, which made it difficult for him to communicate with others. However, his love for table tennis helped him overcome his obstacles and achieve great success in the sport.

Rıza's father, Hüseyin Kayhan, shared their family's journey with Anadolu Agency (AA).

"We were constantly taking him to the doctor because he didn't speak when he was a child. At that time, we did not know what autism was. There was no such person around us. We started to learn what autism is, we went to a completely different world," he said.

Kayhan acknowledged it was a difficult time for their family, but they never gave up on Rıza.

"Just after four months of training, Riza became the provincial table tennis champion. He then participated in the Turkish Championship, where he competed against seasoned players who had been training since the age of 7. While the tournament was challenging and marked by a competitive atmosphere, Riza's initial reluctance may have been due to it being his first tournament."

"It is worth noting that Riza is also skilled in skiing and has successfully descended from the last point of the gondola in just two to three hours. While he has shown a remarkable aptitude for sports. There is room for expanding his opportunities to further unlock his potential," Kayhan added.

Rıza's physical education teacher played a crucial role in his introduction to table tennis.

Coach Uğur Arı, the special athletes' coordinator for Kocasinan Municipality, lauded Rıza's unwavering commitment to the sport.

"Rıza's steadfast determination to succeed is evident in his refusal to accept defeat. While he initially experienced stress when he lost to his coach during training, he remained resolute in his quest for excellence. On the day he clinched the city championship, Rıza demonstrated remarkable fortitude by posing with unwavering confidence for first place in the morning, and ultimately succeeding in his pursuit by day's end," he said.

Rıza himself expressed his love for table tennis and his desire to be the best in the country.

"I love table tennis very much. I want to be the first in the Turkish Championship," he said.

"Participating in the Turkish Championship was a great experience for Rıza. He has shown remarkable improvement in his skills over time, and we hope he will achieve a degree in the Para Table Tennis Türkiye Championship in October, "Arı added.

Rıza's success in table tennis has not only brought joy to his family and coaches but has also served as an inspiration to others.

"We hope that our son's success story can be a source of motivation for other families who have children with autism. We want to tell them not to give up and that there are opportunities out there," Hüseyin Kayhan shared.