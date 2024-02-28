Since taekwondo's inclusion in the official program at the Sydney 2000 Olympics, Türkiye has consistently achieved success in winning medals at every Olympic Games.

Turkish taekwondo athletes have reached the podium in the last six Olympic Games, winning nine medals so far, including one gold, three silver and five bronze.

Taekwondo stands as the sport in which Türkiye has won the most Olympic medals after wrestling and weightlifting.

At the Sydney 2000 Olympics, the first Games to include taekwondo, Türkiye secured medals in four weight categories.

Hamide Bıkçın Tosun, competing in the women's 57 kg. category, achieved a historic third-place finish, clinching Türkiye's first-ever taekwondo medal.

Servet Tazegül, a standout in his sporting career, reached the pinnacle of his career at the 2012 London Olympics.

Having won bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Tazegül claimed Olympic gold in the subsequent Games.

Tazegül's gold in the men's 68 kg. category at London 2012 made him the only Turkish athlete to win a championship for Türkiye in these Olympic Games.

Türkiye's Servet Tazegul shows off his medal after winning in the men's 68 kg. taekwondo competition at the 2012 Summer Olympics, London, U.K., Aug. 12, 2012. (AA Photo)

No Turkish taekwondo athlete has won an Olympic gold medal since Tazegül's historic achievement.

On the other hand, Nur Tatar, a Turkish taekwondo athlete, holds the distinction of being the only Turkish female athlete to win medals at two Olympic Games.

Tatar won silver at the 2012 London Olympics and bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Servet Tazegül, Nur Tatar, and Bahri Tanrıkulu each share the record for representing Türkiye the most times in taekwondo at the Olympics, each competing three times.

Taekwondo made its Paralympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Meryem Çavdar won silver in the women's K44 49 kg. category, while Mahmut Bozteke won bronze in the men's K44 61 kg. category, securing Türkiye's first Paralympic medals in taekwondo.

Turkish taekwondo athletes who have won medals at the Olympics include:

Sydney 2000

Bronze: Hamide Bıkçın Tosun

Athens 2004

Silver: Bahri Tanrıkulu

Beijing 2008

Silver: Azize Tanrıkulu

Bronze: Servet Tazegül

London 2012

Gold: Servet Tazegül

Silver: Nur Tatar

Rio 2016

Bronze: Nur Tatar

Tokyo 2020

Bronze: Hatice Kübra İlgün

Bronze: Hakan Reçber