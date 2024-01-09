In a bid to position Antalya as a hub for cycling enthusiasts, the eagerly anticipated "Tour of Antalya," classified as a 2.1 category event in the International Cycling Union (UCI) 2024 calendar, gears up for a thrilling four-stage spectacle set to unfold from Feb. 9-12.

Governor Hulusi Şahin, a key figure at a recent meeting hosted at the Akra Hotel, the event's main sponsor, underscored the symbiotic relationship between cycling and Antalya.

Focused on extending tourism throughout the year, Şahin highlighted ongoing efforts to diversify activities, citing sports as a powerful driver to enhance Antalya's brand value.

"We will broaden our scope to include sports, cultural and scientific events on a grand scale," he said, envisioning these expansions as pivotal in reaching Türkiye's ambitious tourism goals.

With Türkiye targeting 100 million tourists and $100 billion in revenue by 2028, Şahin emphasized a commitment to leveraging every possible avenue to achieve these monumental milestones.

Tour of Antalya Project Director Haluk Özsevim complimented the governor's vision with a detailed presentation on the upcoming cycling extravaganza.

The meeting witnessed the participation of key figures such as Antalya Metropolitan Municipality Secretary-General Cansel Çevikol Tuncer, Deputy Governor Yalçın Sezgin, district governors, district mayors, provincial gendarmerie commander Brig. Gen. Tarık Hekimoğlu, provincial Police Chief Orhan Çevik, Bicycle Federation President Emin Müftüoğlu, organization director Aydın Ayhan Güney and main sponsor Haydar Barut, along with representatives from relevant institutions.

Renowned cycling teams worldwide are poised to descend upon Antalya for the tour, solidifying its status as Türkiye's second-largest cycling road race, trailing only the prestigious Presidential Cycling Tour.

Under the thematic banner "Discover history and nature with the rhythm of pedals," this year's Tour of Antalya promises not just a sporting spectacle but an immersive journey through the region's rich history and natural wonders, captivating both cyclists and enthusiasts alike.