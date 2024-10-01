Tuğba Danışmaz, Türkiye’s triple jump sensation, has set her sights on the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics after making history with a silver medal at the European Championships.

Reflecting on her journey, Danışmaz shared her ambitions with Demirören News Agency (DHA), saying: “Health is always the priority. If all goes well, I aim for gold in 2028, and afterward, I plan to transition to coaching.”

Danışmaz became the first Turkish athlete to win gold at the 2023 European Indoor Championships and followed it up with a silver medal at the 2024 European Championships, cementing her place in Turkish athletics history.

Overcoming injury

The road to success has not been easy for the champion, who faced a serious foot injury earlier this year.

“The pain started in March. Even during my trip to Rome, I was struggling. I tried to push through, but as training intensified, so did the pain. Before the Olympics, I couldn’t train consistently – one day on, three days off. I thought, ‘Let’s go anyway, maybe the competition atmosphere will help me block out the pain.’ But once I arrived, things didn’t go as planned,” Danışmaz said.

She fell short of making the Olympic final, jumping 14 meters – just shy of the cutoff.

“What hurt the most was seeing that a 14.67-meter jump placed third. If I had been pain-free, I would have taken home a medal,” she reflected. Now, post-surgery, Danışmaz is on the mend. “It’s been 12 days since the operation, and I just started walking yesterday. I feel like an athlete again, slowly getting back to the old me, both physically and mentally.”

Eyes on the prize

Despite her recent challenges, Danışmaz is focused on maintaining her standing. “I have a title to defend. The European Indoor Championships are coming up, followed by the World Championships. There’s pressure to be ready, but health comes first. If all goes well, I’m aiming for a medal in Los Angeles. After that, I’ll move into coaching. Until then, I’ll keep pushing with the same determination. The next two or three months will be tough, but after that, you'll see the old Tuğba back.”

Advice for young athletes

Danışmaz also shared advice for up-and-coming athletes. “It’s important to stay focused and distance yourself from distractions. Even well-meaning friends can pull you off course. They might say, ‘Let’s skip training and hang out today,’ but this is a job. The more seriously you treat it, the more success you’ll find. Confidence is key – no matter how bad things are, don’t let it show. I’ve achieved the hardest thing in this country by jumping 14 meters and becoming the first Turkish woman in my discipline. Now, I’ve paved the way for others to break my records.”