Paralympic table tennis star Nesim Turan, a multimedal winner at European and world championships, has set his sights on the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games gold.

Turan, who has previously secured a Paralympic bronze, two world titles, and several European championships, is set to compete for his third Paralympic medal from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8, 2024.

Turan, who has made a mark both on the court and through his social responsibility efforts, has emphasized that helping those in need will be a major focus after the Games.

The table tennis star has used his platform to support SMA patients and other disadvantaged individuals through his YouTube channel, where he has featured notable figures like Galatasaray captain Fernando Muslera.

"My goal is to touch more lives," Turan shared with Anadolu Agency (AA). "While we made significant strides with our YouTube project, the recent earthquake forced us to pause. Post-Paris, I plan to intensify these efforts, connecting with inspiring figures like Haluk Levent and Eda Erdem to broaden our impact. Winning medals and reaching more people through social initiatives is what drives me."

Turan also expressed a deep connection to his hometown of Ağrı, saying, "It’s incredibly important for me to inspire and support the people of Ağrı, where many disabled individuals live isolated lives. If I win a medal in Paris, I plan to visit Ağrı and engage more actively with the community, using art and sport to uplift and provide a sense of escape from life's challenges."

Looking ahead to Paris, Turan is excited about the possibility of facing his teammate and rival, Abdullah Öztürk, in the finals.

They began their para table tennis journey together and have shared dreams of competing in the final stages.

"We’ve come close before in Rio and Tokyo but haven’t yet achieved our goal. Playing in the finals together in Paris is our aspiration, although our bond as teammates and brothers is paramount," Turan said.

Turan believes that table tennis, the most successful sport for Turkey at the Paralympics, has the potential for even greater achievements. "With seven quotas for Paris, we have a strong chance to surpass our four medals from Tokyo and continue to make our country proud," he added.

Turan's commitment to both his sport and social causes highlights his dedication to making a positive impact on and off the field, setting a powerful example for others to follow.