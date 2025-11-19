Erzurum’s elite winter-sports program is shifting into high gear as Türkiye’s cross-country skiing national team grinds through demanding roller-ski sessions in hopes of securing spots at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

With snow just beginning to settle across the eastern city, two Olympic hopefuls and four additional national athletes are pushing through long, punishing workouts designed to carry them from summer asphalt to the world’s biggest stage.

At the Kandilli Ski Center, where Türkiye’s cross-country and biathlon teams train, TOHM athletes hit the early-morning cold on roller skis – building the endurance and technique they’ll need when the real snow arrives.

The rollers allow year-round preparation, turning steep rural roads into stand-in racecourses and giving athletes a chance to sustain Olympic-level conditioning well beyond winter.

The six-member TOHM training group includes two skiers aiming for the 25th Winter Olympic Games, set for Feb. 6-22, 2026, in Milan and Cortina, while the remaining four are targeting a series of international events organized by the International Ski Federation (FIS), including World Cup races and world championships.

National team coach Ömer Yusufoğlu said they train cross-country and biathlon athletes in four groups, following long-term plans built around the Olympic cycle.

“Our goal is to take as many athletes as possible to the Olympics,” Yusufoğlu told Anadolu Agency. “Every four years we rebuild our training program – roller skiing, running, imitation drills and conditioning work during summer, followed by snow training in winter.”

While snow transforms their routine, the technical work barely changes.

“Roller skis allow us to train year-round,” Yusufoğlu said. “We use them in both classic and skate styles. The only real difference is the equipment – everything else, from technique to load, is nearly identical. To prevent athletes from losing conditioning, we treat the summer and winter seasons like one continuous preparation period.”

Olympic dreams and rising stars

Twenty-one-year-old Zülfiye Soyaslan, one of Türkiye’s two Olympic hopefuls, said she has spent nearly a decade building toward this point.

A former track athlete who switched to skiing at her brother’s suggestion, Soyaslan already holds multiple international medals, including two golds and two silvers at the Balkan Championships.

“We’ve been working for the Olympics for a long time – about four years within TOHM,” she said. “Now we’re in the final stretch. Being an Olympic candidate alone is a huge honor. I’m excited, motivated, and hoping to qualify so I can represent my country in the best way possible.”

Eighteen-year-old Amar Botan Çiçek, another national-team talent, is preparing for upcoming FIS competitions as he builds toward long-term Olympic goals.

“I started this sport eight years ago thanks to my uncle,” he said. “I’m part of the FIS team, and while the senior athletes are preparing for the 2026 Olympics, maybe we’ll be ready for 2030. For now, my focus is on the world and junior championships. I began on skate skis and moved into full cross-country. For the last two years, I’ve trained with TOHM here in Erzurum.”