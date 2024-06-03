Seventeen-year-old Turkish national kickboxer Melek Yiğit is determined to reach the top of the podium at the Youth World Championship in Hungary this August.

A student in the 11th grade at Niğde 15 July Martyrs Sports High School, Yiğit started her sports journey at the age of 5, inspired by her father, who practices both taekwondo and kickboxing.

Having trained in taekwondo and kickboxing for about four years, the young athlete clinched a silver medal at the 9th International Kickboxing World Cup held in Istanbul last month.

Having won a gold medal at the European Championship in Istanbul last year, the national athlete continues her training under the guidance of her coach and father, Ibrahim Yiğit, aiming for new medals.

Preparing for the Youth World Kickboxing Championship in Hungary, Melek Yiğit told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the preparation process is exhausting and intense.

Training twice a day, Melek said: "The training sessions are tiring, but I have beautifully seen the results during the championship process, and I came in second at the World Cup. The process was challenging, and I faced tough competitors in the matches. I won all the matches and made it to the final, but I couldn't achieve the result we wanted in the final."

Melek Yiğit revealed that her father serves as her coach during tournaments, emphasizing their dual roles of father-daughter outside of matches and training.

She noted that their relationship does not negatively impact her social life; instead, it enhances her commitment to sports.

Training for four to five hours twice a day, Melek believes that her father being her coach contributes to her success, with their sessions progressing effectively as he works tirelessly to secure her future in the sport.

Expressing her aim to be at the top of the podium at the Youth World Kickboxing Championship in Hungary, Melek Yiğit said, "I want to make the name of Türkiye and Niğde heard at the World Championship, wave our flag, and play our national anthem."

Melek Yiğit said she would work hard to participate in future international organizations and aims to become a world, European and Olympic champion in both boxing and kickboxing.

Melek's coach and father, Ibrahim Yiğit, stated that his daughter is a tough athlete who constantly wants to train.

Stating that this situation pushes her, Yiğit said, "Melek works hard, strives; she wants to achieve something, add something on top of her success. We believe she will achieve more success with her efforts. Our athlete will represent Turkey and Niğde in the best way possible at the upcoming Youth World Kickboxing Championship."