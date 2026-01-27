Türkiye is fast emerging as one of Europe’s most influential chess nations, with the depth of its youth talent and the scale of its tournaments placing it firmly among the continent’s future leaders.

That was the assessment of European Chess Union (ECU) President Zurab Azmaiparashvili, who said Türkiye is on track to stand alongside traditional powerhouses such as Germany, Spain and France in shaping European chess.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) while attending the Türkiye Youth and Junior Chess Championships in Antalya, Azmaiparashvili highlighted the country’s growing strategic importance in both European and global chess, pointing to its young player base and its proven ability to stage major international events.

“Türkiye plays a very big role in European chess,” Azmaiparashvili said. “The large-scale youth events held here are the clearest proof of that. If you follow the tournaments organized in Türkiye, it’s obvious that the country is becoming a true talent hub.”

He said Türkiye’s trajectory suggests it will soon occupy a leadership position in European chess, driven not only by volume but by quality.

Young chess players compete as the Türkiye Youth and Junior Chess Championships, organized by the Turkish Chess Federation, get underway, Antalya, Türkiye, Jan. 26, 2026. (AA Photo)

“In my view, Türkiye will definitely be among the leading nations shaping European chess, together with countries like Germany, Spain and France,” he added.

Prodigy beyond his years

Azmaiparashvili singled out 14-year-old grandmaster Yağız Kaan Erdoğmuş as a striking example of Türkiye’s rise, calling his early achievements exceptional by any standard.

“To achieve this much at just 14 years old is remarkable,” he said. “What he could do by the time he reaches 18 or 20 is very clear. If everything progresses correctly, he has a very real chance on the road to becoming a world champion.”

Azmaiparashvili stressed that Türkiye’s progress is not limited to raw playing ability.

He pointed to structured education systems, modern training methods and the effective use of artificial intelligence in preparation as key factors behind the country’s success.

He added that Erdoğmuş is not alone, noting that several other Turkish players also possess genuine world championship potential.

Tournament on a massive scale

The ECU president also praised the organization of the Antalya championships, which brought together around 3,000 young players, along with their families, in one of the largest chess events in the region.

Managing an event of that scale is no small task, Azmaiparashvili said, but he credited the Turkish Chess Federation for its professionalism.

“I learned that around 200 people are working at this tournament, which is truly impressive,” he said. “Finding and coordinating that many people is extremely difficult. If you can do that successfully, it means you are doing your job very well.”