Taha Akgül, a candidate for the Türkiye Wrestling Federation presidency, expressed his commitment to leveraging his extensive experience to revitalize wrestling in Türkiye.

"I don’t believe wrestling can endure another four years of stagnation," Akgül said during an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA).

Having concluded his illustrious wrestling career at the pinnacle of success, Akgül reflected on his achievements, including one Olympic gold medal, three world championships and 11 European titles. "Everything I have today is because of wrestling. If I am Taha Akgül, it’s because of wrestling. I owe everything to this sport," he said.

Coming from a wrestling family, Akgül outlined his reasons for running for federation president.

"The state of our grassroots is deteriorating, and the number of clubs has plummeted. We are experiencing one of the worst periods in wrestling history regarding club support. I see a lack of infrastructure and organization, and I believe wrestling does not receive the value and prominence it deserves on both national and international stages. If elected, we will initiate significant changes," he said. "We have a heavy load ahead of us; it feels like we’re wearing fireproof vests."

Akgül highlighted his leadership experience, having served as the president of the Turkish National Olympic Committee's Athlete Commission for four years and holding the vice-presidency of his club. "I plan to bring my acquired knowledge and experience to the mat," he reiterated, underlining the pressing need to rescue wrestling from its current state.

"The decline in support for grassroots wrestling means our young talents are turning to traditional forms like oil wrestling, and we cannot afford to lose this foundation. Due to economic challenges, clubs struggle to pay athletes adequately, leaving many without proper compensation," he explained.

"Inspired by the encouragement of our president, we are embarking on this journey, and I believe I can lead effectively with his support. I am determined not to let our nation or the president down; his backing is crucial, especially when we encounter obstacles."

Akgül aims to secure facilities for the Turkish Wrestling Federation, drawing parallels with the development centers established for basketball.

"We have a project in Kecioren that needs completion – a training camp center for the federation. If given the chance, I will do everything possible to make it happen. Our immediate goals include rebuilding grassroots support with club involvement and increasing federation revenue through sponsorships," he said. "By reviving club support, we can halt the decline in oil wrestling participation and prevent our athletes from quitting."

Reflecting on the gold medal drought in Turkish wrestling since the Rio 2016 Olympics, Akgül acknowledged the contributions of star wrestlers Rıza Kayaalp and Yasemin Adar, who have brought Turkish wrestling significant accolades over the past 15 years.

"Together, we have accumulated a wealth of medals – 49 across European, world and Olympic competitions. While our names were often in the spotlight, we had other champions as well," he said.

Addressing the challenges of competing at the Olympics, Akgül recognized the immense psychological pressure athletes face in such high-stakes events. "The last two Olympics without a gold medal for Turkish wrestling was unfortunate; we had capable athletes. In my last Olympic match, I narrowly missed the gold against a competitor I had defeated multiple times," he shared. "Wrestling is a sport accustomed to Olympic success, with 29 golds to our name. If elected, our focus will not just be on 2028; we will strategize for 2032 as well."

Akgül stressed the importance of long-term planning rather than short-term fixes, stating: "Our objective is to prepare the current team for the 2028 Olympics while simultaneously developing plans for 2032. We are committed to reviving wrestling, which requires a vision beyond immediate results."

He also mentioned the support he has received from champions Rıza Kayaalp and Yasemin Adar Yiğit. "There will be no animosity between coaches and athletes; all clubs will work together in harmony," Akgül promised, emphasizing unity in the wrestling community.

Akgül plans to organize workshops after each world championship, prioritizing collective decision-making. "We will gather all clubs, administrators, coaches, and athletes to listen to their needs. The decisions we make will reflect their input. Our coaches and mentors are valuable; if they collectively agree on a direction, we will wholeheartedly embrace it," he asserted.

Finally, Akgül opened the doors of the federation, pledging "I promise to remain humble once elected. This federation will belong to you. Every individual will have the opportunity to voice their concerns and seek solutions. We won’t sweat the small stuff but will create a mechanism for joint decision-making. I want to avoid scenarios where people say, 'We elected Taha, but he didn’t listen.' That won’t happen, and I assure you, my ego won’t influence this position. I've achieved my personal and professional goals and have much to contribute."

As he embarks on his candidacy, Akgül promises to continue engaging with the wrestling community. "Even before officially announcing my candidacy, I sensed a positive change in the atmosphere. There is significant support. I commit to touring Anatolia again soon after the election," he concluded.