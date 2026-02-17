Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. have reached an agreement to stage an exhibition bout on April 25, 2026, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with Kinshasa expected to host the event.

If finalized, the fight would return global prizefighting to the same city that staged the iconic 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle,” where Muhammad Ali stunned George Foreman and etched his name into sporting folklore.

More than five decades later, two of boxing’s most polarizing figures are poised to headline a nostalgia-fueled spectacle in that same historic setting.

Tyson, 59, remains one of the sport’s most magnetic figures.

The former heavyweight champion owns a 50-7 record with 44 knockouts, but he has not won a professional fight since 2003.

His most recent outing came in November 2024, when he dropped an eight-round decision to Jake Paul in a Netflix-streamed event that drew massive global viewership. Even in defeat, Tyson proved he can still command attention.

Mayweather, 48, retired undefeated at 50-0 after defeating Conor McGregor in 2017. Since then, he has turned exhibitions into a lucrative second act. He most recently faced John Gotti III in August 2024, marking his eighth exhibition since leaving the professional ranks. For Mayweather, these events are business ventures wrapped in showmanship, carefully controlled and risk-managed.

Floyd Mayweather stands in the ring before an exhibition boxing match against Logan Paul at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, U.S., June 6, 2021. (AP Photo)

The matchup was first floated publicly in September 2025, though details were scarce and competing rumors cast doubt on whether it would materialize. At one point, Mayweather was linked to other potential exhibitions abroad, fueling uncertainty.

Tyson put that speculation to rest in a recent interview, confirming the bout is moving forward. He framed it as a challenge he could not ignore, suggesting Mayweather initiated the idea.

While contracts are still being finalized, officials in the Congo have welcomed the prospect of hosting another globally watched boxing event. The historical symmetry is obvious. In 1974, Ali reclaimed the heavyweight crown in sweltering Kinshasa. In 2026, two aging icons from different eras and weight classes would step into the ring not for titles, but for spectacle, nostalgia and sizable paydays.

Competitive stakes will be secondary. As an exhibition, the bout is expected to feature modified rules designed for safety and entertainment rather than rankings or legacy shifts. Yet the intrigue lies in the contrast. Tyson, the former heavyweight destroyer known for early-round knockouts. Mayweather, the defensive tactician who built an unbeaten career on precision and patience.