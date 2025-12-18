UEFA has sanctioned Maccabi Tel Aviv after ruling that sections of the club’s supporters engaged in racist and discriminatory behavior during a Europa League match away to VfB Stuttgart, adding another high-profile case to European football’s ongoing battle with hate speech in stadiums.

The incidents occurred during Maccabi’s league-phase fixture on Dec. 11 at Stuttgart Arena, a match the German side won 4-1.

While the result settled matters on the pitch, UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body said post-match reports and evidence pointed to serious misconduct in the stands involving Maccabi’s traveling fans.

According to accounts from German media and footage reviewed by authorities, some supporters were heard chanting offensive and inflammatory slogans targeting Palestinians and Arabs.

Among the chants cited were phrases mocking civilian deaths in Gaza and calls of “Death to Arabs,” alongside other inciting language linked to the ongoing Israeli attacks on the enclave.

There were also allegations that a small number of fans made gestures resembling Nazi salutes – a particularly grave accusation in Germany, where such symbolism is illegal.

Stuttgart police confirmed that six supporters were detained for setting off pyrotechnics during or around the match.

Separately, German authorities opened a formal investigation into suspected hate speech and incitement linked to the chants and gestures.

With the investigation still ongoing, there is no public information yet on possible charges.

UEFA categorized the behavior as “racist and/or discriminatory” under Article 16 of its disciplinary regulations, though it did not publish the exact wording of the chants in its official ruling.

As punishment, UEFA fined Maccabi Tel Aviv 20,000 euros ($23,490) and imposed a one-match ban on the sale of away tickets in UEFA competitions.

The away-fan ban, however, was suspended for a probationary period of two years, meaning it will only be enforced if the club commits a similar offense within that time.

The decision was announced on Wednesday as part of a wider slate of disciplinary rulings, which also included heavier sanctions for clubs such as Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt for separate incidents.

UEFA has increasingly emphasized strict liability, holding clubs responsible for the conduct of their supporters regardless of intent or context.

Maccabi Tel Aviv had not issued a public response to the ruling by the time of publication, and no appeal had been reported.

The case adds to a turbulent European campaign for the Israeli club.

Earlier this season, Maccabi supporters were barred from attending an away match against Aston Villa in England after police raised safety concerns, citing intelligence linked to previous fan-related disturbances.