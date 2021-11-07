Ugandan athlete Victor Kiplangat and Kenya's Sheila Jerotich clinched the men's and women's titles, respectively, in the 43rd Istanbul Marathon held Sunday.

Kiplangat finished the 42-kilometer (26 miles) run in 2 hours, 10 minutes and 18 seconds.

Kenya's Robert Kipkemboi was five seconds behind Kiplangat for second place while another Ugandan runner Solomon Mutai came third, seven seconds behind the leader.

In the women's race, Jerotich came first with a timing of 2 hours, 24 minutes and 15 seconds.

Her compatriot Jackline Chepngeno finished second six seconds behind the leader. She was followed by Ayantu Abdi from Ethiopia 24 seconds later.

More than 20,000 people participated in different public run events, while 54 elite athletes ran in the professional competition.

The world's only intercontinental marathon was held in three categories: the 42,195 meters (138,435 feet) run for professional athletes, as well as the 15-kilometer (9.3 miles) and the 8-kilometer runs open to the public.

Those who finished first, second and third in the men's and women's categories received $35,000, $20,000 and $10,000 in prize money, respectively.

Kenya's Sheila Jerotich crosses the finish line to win the 43rd Istanbul Marathon women's race, Istanbul, Turkey, Nov. 7, 2021. (IHA Photo)

World's only intercontinental marathon

The idea of running from Asia to Europe, first proposed by the daily Tercuman in 1973, was realized in 1979 upon the initiative of a group of German tourists.

The Istanbul Marathon, which is included in the "Gold Label Road Races" of the World Athletics Association (IAAF), is among the most popular marathons in the world.

The race kicked off at 9 a.m. local time (6 a.m. GMT) in the Altunizade neighborhood of Üsküdar district on the Asian side of the Turkish metropolis and ended at Sultanahmet Square, on the European side.