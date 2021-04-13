Deceuninck-Quick Step's British sprinter Mark Cavendish picked up a second straight stage win in the 56th Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey when he took the sprint in the southern province of Alanya Tuesday.

Deceuninck-Quick Step's British sprinter Mark Cavendish pose with locally-grown bananas after the 3rd stage of Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey, in Alanya, southern Turkey, April 13, 2021. (AA Photo)

With the win, the rider also tightened his grip on the overall lead with the bonus seconds for winning the stage.

The previous day, the 35-year-old rider won for the first time since 2018 when he took the second stage sprint.

He had to wait barely 24 hours for his next victory.

Cavendish and one of his old sprint rivals, 38-year-old German Andre Greipel of Israel Start Up Nation, opened the sprint, shoulder to shoulder.

Belgian Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Fenix and Pole Stanislaw Aniolkowski of Bingoal-Pauwels overtook Greipel but could not catch Cavendish.

Deceuninck-Quick Step's British sprinter Mark Cavendish (C), Alpecin Fenix athlete Belgian Jasper Philipsen (L) and Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB's Polish sprinter takımından (R) pose for a photo alongside Antalya Governor Ersin Yazıcı (2nd L) and Turkish Cycling Federation Chairperson Erol Küçükbakırcı (2nd R) after the 3rd stage of Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey, in Alanya, southern Turkey, April 13, 2021. (AA Photo)

Cavendish finished the 212.6-kilometer (132.10-mile) ride from Beyşehir, the longest of the race, in 5 hours 10 minutes and 30 seconds.

Philipsen was second in the same time and is 8 seconds behind the Manxman in the overall standings.

Wednesday's relatively flat stage four will take the riders on the 184.4-kilometer stage from Alanya to Kemer.