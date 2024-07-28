Buğra Ünal, set to be Türkiye's first male modern pentathlete at the Olympics, has had a turbulent journey to Paris 2024.

In an interview, Ünal revealed the harrowing details of his training accident, which resulted in fractured shoulder blades and the subsequent surgeries in January that required two platinum implants.

Ünal, who trained rigorously in fencing, swimming, shooting, horse riding and running, is prepared intensively in Erzurum for the Paris Games.

The thrill of being Türkiye's pioneer male modern pentathlete at the Olympics fuels his relentless drive.

"Step by step, I'm aiming for a medal in Paris 2024," Ünal declared, describing his methodical approach to the competition.

Discussing his qualification journey, Ünal reflected, "After setting our target competitions, we devised a plan and, thank God, secured the qualification." He expressed immense pride in being the first Turkish male to compete in modern pentathlon at the Olympics, emphasizing the honor of carrying his nation's flag in uncharted territory. "Being the first is wonderful. Representing Türkiye and seeing our flag in the modern pentathlon arena for the first time is incredibly fulfilling," he added.

Competing against the world's best to qualify, Ünal emerged as one of the top 36 athletes in his discipline. "Only the top 36 in the world make it to the Games. It’s an achievement we’re proud of, but there’s more to it. On the day of the competition, it’s about who can stand strong and show resilience. Hopefully, that will be us," Ünal said.

Reflecting on his journey, Ünal recounted the severe injury that nearly derailed his Olympic dreams. "Falling from the horse and breaking my shoulder blades was a significant setback. Undergoing two surgeries and having platinum implants was challenging. Coming back from that to reach where I am now is indescribable. Throughout this period, I fought not only against competitors but also against myself," he concluded.