Turkish German boxer Musa Askan Yamak, who was undefeated in 75 career matches, has died after collapsing during a fight Sunday.

The 36-year-old boxer, originally from northeastern Turkey’s Giresun, fell inside the ring after suffering a heart attack in the third round of an 84-kilogram fight in Munich, Germany.

He was rushed to the hospital where he breathed his last Monday.

Yamak became the European and Asian light heavyweight champion while the World Boxing Federation (WBF) and Global Boxing Union (GBU) belts. He was undefeated in his 75 professional fights.