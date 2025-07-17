Daniel Dubois says he feels like a force of nature ahead of his blockbuster rematch with unbeaten Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight title at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Dubois, 27, enters the ring as the IBF titleholder, while the 38-year-old Usyk holds the WBA, WBC and WBO belts.

The bout is a high-stakes sequel to their controversial 2023 clash in Wroclaw, Poland, where Usyk stopped the Londoner in the ninth round after being granted time to recover from a disputed low blow – an outcome that still stings Dubois.

Dubois can become Britain's first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999, while Usyk is bidding to become an undisputed four-belt champion for the second time after relinquishing the IBF title last year.

Oleksandr Usyk poses during his workout at the BoxPark Wembley, London, U.K., July 16, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

"I've resurrected myself, resurrected my career, and now we're on a roll," Dubois told the BBC.

"Unstoppable – I feel like I can't be beat right now. I'm in the prime of my life, and I'm going to go through whatever I have to do. We're here now. No more excuses.

"I’ve got to beat him this time, and I am going to win. I am going to cause chaos – knockouts, by any means necessary. I am ready. Man, I’m 100% ready.

"As soon as the bell rings, my whole approach is just to seek and destroy, bring chaos, and get the victory – seize the moment," he added.

The two fighters were scheduled to hold open workouts at a venue near the stadium on Wednesday, followed by a final face-to-face press conference on Thursday.

Promoter Frank Warren, who represents Dubois, said Usyk will face a very different opponent this time.

"Last time they fought Daniel the boy. This time they’re fighting Daniel the man, and that’s the difference – he’ll find that out on Saturday," Warren told reporters Tuesday.

"He (Usyk) is the best heavyweight of his generation, but everybody’s the best until they get beaten. I think it’s his time now."