The NFL is closely monitoring the ongoing wildfires in the Los Angeles area ahead of Monday’s NFC wild-card game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, California. A contingency plan is in place to relocate the game to Glendale, Arizona, if necessary.

“The safety of the Los Angeles community is our priority,” the NFL stated. “We are grateful for the efforts of first responders and our hearts go out to all those impacted by the fires. We will continue to monitor the situation and remain in contact with public officials, both teams, and the NFLPA.”

The Los Angeles Chargers, who train in El Segundo, about 23 miles south of Pacific Palisades, shortened their Wednesday practice due to poor air quality. The Chargers are set to play an AFC wild-card game against the Houston Texans on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the NHL postponed the Calgary Flames vs. Los Angeles Kings game scheduled for Wednesday, with no makeup date yet announced. The NHL expressed solidarity with the Kings and the Los Angeles community during this difficult time.

A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire while it burns homes at Pacific Coast Highway amid a powerful windstorm, Los Angeles, California, U.S., Jan. 8, 2025. (AFP Photo)

In the NBA, the Charlotte Hornets flew west for scheduled games against the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers. NBA spokesman Mike Bass confirmed the league is in contact with both teams, monitoring the situation closely to determine if scheduling changes are needed for Thursday’s game against the Lakers.

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard stepped away from the team to check on his family, who had to evacuate due to the fires. “He’s back and they’re doing OK,” said Clippers coach Ty Lue, noting Leonard’s concern for his loved ones. Leonard’s $17 million mansion in Pacific Palisades is reportedly under threat as 1,000 structures in the area have been destroyed.

Lakers coach JJ Redick, a Pacific Palisades resident, shared that his own family had to evacuate. “Thoughts and prayers for everyone, hoping everybody stays safe,” Redick said as he acknowledged the widespread fear due to high winds.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr also faced personal hardship, as the wildfire destroyed his childhood home in Pacific Palisades. His 90-year-old mother, Ann, was forced to evacuate. “Everything I’m seeing is terrifying,” Kerr said. “Perspective is important.”

As fires raged to the northeast in Altadena, threatening the Rose Bowl and the nearby Riviera Country Club, iconic locations were at risk. Riviera, home to Tiger Woods’ Genesis Invitational, is scheduled to host several major events, including the 2026 U.S. Women’s Open and the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Pepperdine University in Malibu, located just 10 miles from Pacific Palisades, also postponed their women’s basketball game against Portland due to fire danger in the region.

Multiple wildfires, fueled by high winds, have devastated the area, leaving at least five people dead, causing widespread evacuations, and destroying homes, businesses, and schools. As a new fire ignited in the Hollywood Hills, the danger remained high. “Our hearts are with those affected by the Palisades wildfires and the first responders,” the Rams shared on social media.