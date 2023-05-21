American sprint star Fred Kerley cruised to victory in 9.91 seconds in his first 100-meter of the season at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix in Japan on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Texan, who will attempt to defend his 100-meter world title in Budapest in August, was never troubled as he finished ahead of Australia's Rohan Browning in second place.

Kerley clocked 9.88 in his heat to break the meet record in Yokohama.

He will face Olympic 100-meter champion Marcell Jacobs in Diamond League meets in Rabat on May 28 and Florence on June 2.

Kerley finished second behind Italian Jacobs at the Tokyo Games and the pair have not raced head to head since then.

Kerley has said he will aim for a 100-200-meter double at this year's world championships.

He opened his Diamond League season with a 200-meter win in Doha earlier this month, clocking 19.92 seconds to finish ahead of fellow American Kenneth Bednarek.

He will race against reigning 200-meter world champion Noah Lyles at that distance in next month's New York Grand Prix.