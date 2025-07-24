As Türkiye prepares to face Japan in Thursday’s FIVB Volleyball Nations League quarterfinal, federation president Mehmet Akif Üstündağ delivered a spirited show of confidence in the national women’s team, declaring, “We are not strangers to semifinals or finals – we’re here to play for the podium.”

The high-stakes showdown, set for 5:30 p.m. local time at Atlas Arena, pits Türkiye against a Japanese squad led by Ferhat Akbaş – a familiar face in Turkish volleyball, having coached top club Eczacıbaşı and worked with several Turkish internationals.

Üstündağ, speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) from the venue, offered a mix of praise, defiance, and hope as his side eyes another deep run.

“We’ve reached the point of no return,” he said. “If your goal is to be a finalist, to be a champion, then whoever stands across from you, you beat them. No excuses.”

The tournament’s quarterfinals feature the last eight teams standing from an 18-nation field. Üstündağ acknowledged Akbaş’s coaching savvy and wished him well – but made it clear that Türkiye’s focus is firmly on winning.

“I trust my team. We didn’t get here by accident,” he added. “I believe we’ll advance and fight for the medals.”

Backing the team through fire

Üstündağ also addressed recent criticism aimed at the team during group stages, when Türkiye dropped two matches – results that, despite early qualification for the quarters, drew harsh commentary from media and online voices.

“Three or five people trying to boost their ratings hurled unjust criticism,” he said. “Our athletes don’t deserve that. I told them: ‘Don’t let it affect you. Your real supporters – the ones who respect your effort – are the people of this country.’”

Emphasizing the strength in depth and the inclusion of young contributors, he praised head coach Daniele Santarelli’s strategic rotation and team management. “This is a team sport,” he said. “There will be injuries, off-days – you need a deep bench.”

“This nation deserves to win”

Üstündağ pointed to the broader momentum in Turkish volleyball, from the senior squads to youth levels. He highlighted recent triumphs, including the U21 team’s near-certain Balkan Championship title, as part of a system that keeps producing results.

“From Sinan Erdem to Lodz, we’ve written history. Turkish volleyball is thriving in structure, vision, and talent. The world is taking notice,” he said.

Looking ahead, he believes support in Poland will echo the passion at home.

“The Sultans of the Net have captured hearts. I believe they’ll deliver another proud moment for Türkiye and return home as heroes.”