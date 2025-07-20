Oleksandr Usyk downplayed talk of being one of boxing’s all-time greats but bolstered his case Saturday by knocking out Daniel Dubois in the fifth round at Wembley Stadium to reclaim the undisputed world heavyweight title.

The undefeated southpaw retained his WBA, WBC and WBO belts and regained the IBF belt he relinquished just over a year ago.

The bad news for opponents – especially the British ones that he keeps beating – is that the 38-year-old Ukrainian has no plans to stop anytime soon.

He said he's still a "young guy" and named Tyson Fury, Derek Chisora, Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker as possible next foes. Jake Paul threw his own hat in the ring.

"I will continue boxing and I will continue training, but now I cannot say who my next opponent will be," Usyk said at his press conference.

"I prepared 3 1/2 months, I’ve not seen my family, my wife. Every day I live with my team – 14 guys in one house. Now I want to go back home."

Usyk dropped Dubois twice in the fifth – the second time with a lunging left hook midway through the round after Dubois missed with a right.

The London native looked stunned on the canvas and couldn’t beat the count before about 90,000 spectators at Wembley.

Usyk, best known as a slick tactician rather than a power puncher, certainly answered questions about his age and whether he’d slow down.

He said that hook is called an "Ivan."

"Ivan is like a big guy who lives in (the) village and work in (a) farm ... it's a hard, hard punch," Usyk said.

Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs) beat Dubois for the second time in under two years and this time there was no low-blow drama. It was a ninth-round stoppage in Poland with, of all things, a straight jab. But the finishing shot Saturday was a no-doubter.

Dubois (22-3, 21 KOs) joined British countrymen Fury and Joshua in having lost twice to Usyk, who was an undisputed world champion as a cruiserweight before he moved up in weight six years ago.

The 27-year-old Dubois' last fight – also at Wembley – had been a stunning knockout of Joshua last September.

He couldn't muster the same magic, telling DAZN: "I gave everything I had. Take no credit away from that man, I’ll be back."

The Briton gave a better showing than two years ago, when Usyk peppered him with jabs and won almost every round. Between the fourth and fifth rounds on Saturday, Dubois’ corner was urging him to use a double jab, but there was not enough time to carry out the orders as Usyk ended it shortly thereafter.

Dubois was hoping to become the first British heavyweight to hold every major belt since Lennox Lewis just over 25 years ago.

Dubois had inherited the IBF title that Usyk vacated last year when the Ukrainian chose to focus on his rematch with Fury.

Usyk said flatly "No" in response to whether he thinks he’s one of the sport’s all-time greats.

He said he’s just disciplined.

"I don’t have motivation, I have discipline. Motivation is temporary," he said.