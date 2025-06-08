World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has challenged Donald Trump to live in his home in Ukraine, hoping the president might better grasp the brutal reality of the war before claiming he can end it.

Trump, who returned to the White House in 2024, has repeatedly promised to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict “within 24 hours” if re-elected.

But with no peace in sight, Usyk – a vocal advocate for his war-torn homeland – believes firsthand experience is the only way Trump can truly understand the crisis he seeks to solve.

The 38-year-old has urged the president to join him at his house in Ukraine to see for himself the damage done by the war.

“I advise American President Donald Trump to come to Ukraine and live in my house for one week,” Usyk told BBC Sport on Sunday.

“Only one week. I will give him my house. Live, please, in Ukraine and watch what is going on every night.

“Every night there are bombs and flights above my house. Bombs, rockets. Every night. It's enough.”

Trump clashed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a contentious meeting in the Oval Office in February.

Trump reportedly warned Zelenskyy to show more gratitude for America’s help in peace talks before telling him to leave the White House.

Asked if Trump could be convinced to change his opinion, Usyk said: “I don’t know. Maybe he’ll understand, maybe he won’t.”

Usyk, who has won all 23 of his professional bouts, is currently in training camp preparing for a rematch with IBF champion Daniel Dubois on July 19 at Wembley Stadium.

But the WBC, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion said the war is never far from his mind.

“I worry about what happens in my country. It’s very bad because Ukrainian people have died,” he said.

“It’s not just military people – children, women, grandmothers and grandfathers, too.”