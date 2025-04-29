Deniz Uyanık knows the weight of a nation is on her shoulders.

The 23-year-old middle blocker, in her debut season with Turkish powerhouse VakıfBank, says representing Türkiye as the only Turkish club in the CEV Champions League Final Four brings both pressure and pride.

And with the showdown on home soil, the stakes are even higher.

“We’re carrying a huge responsibility,” Uyanık told Anadolu Agency (AA). “We’re the only Turkish team left, and we’ll give everything for the final.”

The CEV Final Four, set for May 3-4 in Istanbul, pits VakıfBank against Europe’s elite – Scandicci, Milano and Conegliano.

But for Uyanık, the challenge is more personal. It’s been a rollercoaster debut season in the Vodafone Sultans League – mentally taxing, physically demanding, but transformative.

“Before I came here, I knew this would be tough,” said Uyanık. “I had to grow mentally and technically. In the beginning, I struggled. At VakıfBank, responsibility is shared by everyone on the court. That was new for me.”

Her toughest moment came early on – against Galatasaray. But the team’s chemistry clicked with time. “We’re energetic, we’re happy. I can’t say I’ve performed at my best – my blocking and attacking could be better. But I’m content,” she added.

A large part of her evolution, she says, stems from working with head coach Giovanni Guidetti. The Italian mastermind, known for building dynasties, challenged Uyanık beyond her comfort zone.

“Giovanni has taught me so much technically. Mentally, it’s been tough. He’s helped me grow stronger in that area too,” she said. “At first, I couldn’t adapt. Now, I feel myself getting stronger, and I want to keep pushing.”

The physical toll of a long season is evident, she admits. “We’re tired, injuries are up. But we know what’s at stake. We’re staying focused in training, and our motivation is high.”

As VakıfBank prepare to face Scandicci in the semifinals – featuring volleyball royalty like Ekaterina Antropova and Maja Ognjenovic – Uyanık is wide-eyed but unfazed.

“Facing players like them is surreal,” she said. “I never imagined I’d be on the same court. Milano, Conegliano – they’re all strong. But we’re ready.”

And as Istanbul prepares for the continental showdown, Uyanık has one more hope.

“We need the fans behind us,” she said. “We’ll fight to finish the season at Europe’s summit.”