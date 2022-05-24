The newly crowned European champions VakıfBank Women's Volleyball Team continues to make history under the guidance of Italian head coach Giovanni Guidetti.

The 49-year-old Italian maestro has transformed VakıfBank from a domestic heavyweight to an international volleyball powerhouse in his 14-year tenure at the Turkish club.

He has led the team to an unprecedented quintuple this season after winning the CEV Champions League title over the weekend.

Guidetti started his coaching career at the Italian side Volley 2000 Spezzano in 1994-95 and later coached teams like Vicenza, Reggio Emilia, Modena and Chieri in Italy.

He has also coached the women's national teams of Bulgaria, Germany and the Netherlands. He took the helm of the Turkish national women's team in 2017, a place he continues to hold.

Since taking charge of VakifBank in the 2008-09 season, the Italian head coach has led his side to a whopping 25 silverware, including four FIVB Club World Championships, five CEV Champions League, seven Turkish League, five Turkish Cup and four Turkish Champions Cup.

The unprecedented trophy haul makes Guidetti the most decorated head coach in FIVB Club World Championship and the CEV Champions League.

Helming team Turkey

Guidetti has also seen significant success with the Turkish national women's volleyball team.

Under his management, the Sultans of the Nets finished the 2021 FIVB Nations League in third place.

They also have a second-place finish in the 2019 European Championships, two third-place finishes in the 2017 and 2021 European Championships, and a fifth-place finish in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He has also worked to help spread the love for volleyball among kids as part of the "Sultans of Tomorrow" project.

Guidetti is married to Turkish national team player Bahar Toksoy in 2013. The couple has a daughter together.