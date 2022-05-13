Women's volleyball powerhouse VakıfBank clinched the Turkish league title in club history after beating archrival Fenerbahçe Opet 3-0 Thursday.

With a flawless home victory, VakıfBank won the final series 3-2 to secure the 2022 Sultans League title.

VakıfBank beat Fenerbahçe 25-23, 25-20 and 25-20 in the fifth game in Istanbul Thursday.

This was VakıfBank's fourth consecutive Turkish league triumph after winning the domestic title in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

The 2019-20 season was previously canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Vakifbank's Turkish middle blocker Zehra Güneş, 22, was named the MVP (Most Valuable Player) of the 2022 final series.

"Holding back my tears"

VakıfBank veteran skipper Melis Gürkaynak congratulated their opponent Fenerbahçe for the tightly contested series.

"It is not easy to play these top-level matches at the end of the season. It was a good season for Turkish volleyball, the whole league was very enjoyable. I congratulate all the teams, we are very happy," she said.

The 32-year-old middle-blocker, who will draw the curtain on her glittering career at the end of the season, could hardly hold back her tears after the match.

"This was my last game in this hall. Now, I will travel to Slovenia with the national team. I'm sure I would have cried more if the season ended here."

"I've 10 more days and I'm trying to hold back my tears. I am grateful to VakıfBank. I've spent my childhood here, it is very difficult to say goodbye. This is my family," she said.