VakıfBank women's volleyball team's libero, Ayça Aykaç, has expressed her team's determination to conclude the season with a double triumph by clinching the CEV Champions League title.

After securing victories in all five competitions they participated in last season, VakıfBank commenced this season with the same ambitious goal.

Despite losing the 2022 Women's Champions Cup and finishing as runners-up in the FIVB Women's World Championship, the Yellow-Blacks settled for third place in the Sultans League.

While their only trophy this season came from winning the Cup Volley, VakıfBank have now set its sights on winning the Champions League championship.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), 27-year-old Ayça Aykaç, reflected on the previous season and shared her thoughts on the upcoming Champions League Super Final match against Eczacıbaşı Dynavit, set to take place in Italy on May 20.

Ayça acknowledged the challenges faced by the team because of the influx of new players before the season and emphasized the initial difficulty in adjusting.

"The season started off very challenging for us. With many changes in the team, the expectations remained high after winning all five cups last season. The team changes did not diminish those expectations. The season has been tougher than expected. However, we gradually adapted and began playing as a cohesive unit. This allowed us to steadily progress toward our goals. Now, we have the Champions League final ahead of us. Hopefully, we aim to seize the opportunity and conclude the season with two trophies," she said.

Confident in their abilities, Ayça expressed her belief that VakıfBank will give their best to win the Super Final in Turin, Italy.

She highlighted their previous encounters with Eczacıbaşı, mentioning their losses in the Sultans League and victory over the same opponents in the FIVB Club World Championship.

Ayça emphasized that their team has improved since the league matches against Eczacıbaşı.

"At the beginning of the season, we were not in the best shape in the league. The first match against Eczacıbaşı took place around the fourth or fifth game of the season when we were fully adjusted. We didn't achieve the desired outcome. Even in the second match, we didn't perform poorly. The final match is unpredictable, it's a single-match format. We will give our all. We are a team familiar with playing in finals and understanding how to perform as a cohesive unit. I believe that by showcasing our team's abilities, we will emerge victorious," she said.

Expressing her desire for the CEV Champions League Super Final, where two Turkish teams will face each other, to be held in Türkiye, Ayça Aykaç revealed her fondness for playing the final match in her home country.

Ayça highlighted the popularity of volleyball in Türkiye, emphasizing the significant influence of the national team.

"Volleyball is now widely known and followed by Turkish people. The national team has played a pivotal role in this surge of interest. The stadiums are packed, and we play thrilling matches. The Super Final could have been held in Ankara or Istanbul, as we have witnessed incredible crowds during volleyball matches there. I would love for the Super Final to be played in Türkiye, allowing Turkish fans to come together and experience this grand volleyball spectacle," she added.