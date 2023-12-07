Emre Karaca claimed the pinnacle of the podium, securing a gold medal, while Güler Deniz Topuz clinched second place, proudly bringing medals back to Türkiye from the World Kickboxing Championship.

Held in the picturesque city of Albufeira, Portugal, from Nov. 17-26, the championship witnessed the participation of nearly 2,000 athletes from 70 countries.

In the "full contact" category, 33-year-old Emre Karaca emerged victorious in the 57 kg. Division, while 23-year-old Güler Deniz Topuz secured a commendable second place in the 56 kg. category.

Basking in the glory of their achievements, the national athletes reveled in the joy of hoisting the Turkish flag, adorned with gold and silver medals, on the podium.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), World champion Emre Karaca expressed the pride he felt playing the Turkish national anthem in foreign lands.

Karaca spoke passionately about his journey, saying: "I've been fighting in the ring for years and achieving a world championship hadn't come my way. In 2022, I became the European champion, followed by the world championship in 2023. When national sentiments come into play, the match becomes entirely different. There, no one cheers with names; instead, it's all about 'Türkiye' or 'Red and White.'"

Karaca highlighted the difficulty of attaining a medal, saying: "We went there as the Turkish national team, and we had 10 world champions among us. This is the pinnacle: European and world championships. Fortunately, we have achieved it."

Turkish kickboxers Emre Karaca (L) and Güler Deniz Topuz pose for a photo, Darıca, Türkiye, Nov. 30, 2023. (AA Photo)

Güler Deniz Topuz, the world runner-up, shared insights into their rigorous preparations for the championship.

Despite sustaining an injury before the final match, Topuz expressed satisfaction in bringing pride to her family, country and coaches by securing a silver medal.

While acknowledging the challenge due to an injury in the final, Topuz remarked: "We were hopeful of bringing home the gold medal, but I am proud to have won a medal, making my family, country and coaches proud. The silver medal I brought to my country is a source of great pride."

Optimistic about the silver medal's significance for upcoming tournaments, Topuz emphasized her perpetual pursuit of gold.

She spoke of the dedication and support she received from her coaches, underscoring the pride of standing on the podium in Portugal and relishing the joy of team success.

In a heartfelt expression of gratitude, Topuz thanked the federation, the club president and the mayor of Darıca for their unwavering support throughout the journey.