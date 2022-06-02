With the continuous success of Turkish volleyball teams, the sport has seen growing interest in the country, according to Mustafa Kavaz, head coach of the 2021-22 season men’s league champion Ziraat Bankkart.

Speaking to the Anadolu Agency (AA) ahead of the Youth Men's Turkey Volleyball Championship in Malatya, Kavaz discussed his side’s trophy-winning season and the overall state of the game in the country.

Ziraat Bankkart made a difficult start to the season, but fought back as a team in a short time and eventually won the league.

He noted the recovery was relatively easy due to the quality of his side. "So it was easy to recover. The players were extremely motivated. After a certain period, we had a good environment and we worked very hard,” he said.

“We were always focused on the same goal and eventually won the title. I am very happy.”

Kavaz said he noticed that as the team kept winning, more fans began to pour in.

“As you start being successful, people begin to react positively and you can naturally increase their involvement. Our women's volleyball teams have achieved these both on domestic and international level.”

“Now, we are trying to gradually move men's volleyball toward that same goal. It will find its deserved place only with more successes. Volleyball has caught on as a trend, especially after great success achieved by our national team,” he added.

Kavaz credited good team management for the success of Turkish clubs and the national team.

“The fan base has grown significantly. Almost every match is played in front of full stands. This is a very positive sign ... I hope the trend continues," he said.