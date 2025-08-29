The World Anti-Doping Agency has doubled down on its opposition to the controversial “Enhanced Games” after organizers of the doping-permissive competition filed an $800 million antitrust lawsuit against WADA, World Aquatics, and USA Swimming.

The Enhanced Games, a start-up Olympic-style event that openly allows performance-enhancing drugs, alleges the three organizations are engaged in an “illegal campaign” to strangle the venture before its planned debut in May 2026 in Las Vegas.

The competition, billed as a stage for “superhuman performances,” is expected to feature swimming, athletics, and weightlifting with $500,000 first prizes.

WADA wasted little time reaffirming its stance.

“WADA stands by the firm position it has taken against this ill-conceived event,” the agency said Thursday, stressing the risks of sanctioning doping under the guise of science. “The physical and mental toll that performance-enhancing drugs have taken on athletes over the years has been substantial. People have died.”

The anti-doping watchdog also pointed to broad opposition, noting that athletes, governments, UNESCO, medical associations, and international federations have condemned the idea as a direct threat to athlete safety.

The legal battle centers on a new bylaw adopted in June by Switzerland-based World Aquatics, which bans athletes and staff from its competitions if they participate in events that permit banned substances. The move followed an incident where a Greek swimmer affiliated with the Enhanced Games claimed to have “broken” a world record.

World Aquatics said it had not yet been formally notified of the lawsuit. USA Swimming offered no comment.

For Enhanced Games president Aron D’Souza, the lawsuit is no publicity stunt but a bid to protect athletes from being blacklisted. “Until this issue is resolved, it’s causing irreparable harm to our ability to sign athletes,” he said. “Natural and enhanced athletes alike should have the chance to compete. That’s what makes this compelling – can a natural athlete beat an enhanced athlete?”

The start-up claims its prize pool dwarfs that of established federations. According to its filing, World Aquatics distributed $7.1 million in prize money to 319 swimmers last year. In contrast, the Enhanced Games says its 2026 competition will offer $7.5 million in a single day.

D’Souza, who once helped orchestrate billionaire Peter Thiel’s funding of Hulk Hogan’s lawsuit against Gawker, has already secured commitments from five athletes. But with major federations drawing hard lines, the Enhanced Games face an uphill legal and public-relations battle.

WADA insists the stakes are higher than money or entertainment: “The Enhanced Games are not innovation – they are a step backward that risks both health and the integrity of sport.”