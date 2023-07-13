Young weightlifting sensation Sami Baki Kıymet, who recently secured three gold medals in the 96 kg. category at the World Youth Weightlifting Championship, is determined to replicate his extraordinary success in the youth category when he competes next year.

At just 17 years of age, Sami Baki, from Selçuklu Belediyespor Club, showcased remarkable talent at the Youths World Championship in Durres, Albania.

Going head-to-head with 268 athletes from 45 countries, he emerged victorious, claiming gold medals in the snatch with 145 kg., clean and jerk with 180 kg. and the 325 kg. category.

For Sami Baki, being a world champion at such a young age is an indescribable feeling.

His passion for weightlifting was ignited by the influence of his weight trainer grandfather and national weightlifting uncles.

Since the age of 10, he dedicated himself to intense training and made remarkable progress in just seven years.

Reflecting on his journey, Sami Baki shared: "Growing up among weightlifters from a young age, I developed a keen interest in this sport. I told my grandfather I would become a weightlifter and he took me under his wing, training with me for about two years. I later joined the Selçuklu Belediyespor Club, where I continued my training under the guidance of my coach, Burak. Over the years, I have earned around 50 gold medals in national and international competitions. I am proud to have won a world championship, two European championships and secured third place in a world competition. The thought of our flag, our country, and our people gives me the strength to lift those weights."

Sami Baki emphasized the rigorous preparation he underwent with his coach during a 45-day camp leading up to the championship.

Looking ahead, Sami Baki acknowledged that he will transition to the youth category next year, where he has set new goals to conquer.

The talented weightlifter, filled with ambition, is determined to continue making waves in European and world championships in 2024.

Burak Ertuğrul Eroğlu, the coach behind Sami Baki's remarkable achievements, expressed immense pride in his athlete's world champion title.

Eroğlu noted that Sami Baki undergoes a transformative experience when he stands on the podium, exuding a remarkable calmness in his everyday life that gives way to a fiery competitive spirit during competitions.

Like any dedicated athlete, Sami Baki understands the weight of responsibility that comes with donning the national jersey and proudly represents Türkiye on the global stage.

His ritual of kissing the flag on his jersey has become a symbol of his devotion to his country.