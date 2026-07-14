Muhammad Ali remains the only person honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame whose star is not embedded in the sidewalk, a distinction that reflects the boxing legend's unwavering commitment to his Islamic faith and one of the most enduring legacies in sports history.

Among the more than 2,850 stars lining Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street in Los Angeles, Ali's is the only one mounted on a wall instead of the pavement.

Installed outside the Dolby Theatre, the tribute has become one of the landmark's most recognizable attractions, with visitors regularly stopping to photograph the unique display.

The unusual placement was made at Ali's own request.

After converting to Islam in 1964 and adopting the name Muhammad Ali, the former heavyweight champion refused to have his name placed where millions of people would walk over it because it shared the name of the Prophet Muhammad.

"I bear the name of our beloved Prophet Muhammad, and I will never allow people to walk over his name," Ali said, explaining why he wanted his star displayed above ground.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce honored his request when the star was unveiled on Jan. 11, 2002, making it the only one in Walk of Fame history not installed in the sidewalk.

More than two decades later, it continues to draw crowds, with visitors often lining up outside the Dolby Theatre to take photographs.

Born Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr. on Jan. 17, 1942, in Louisville, Kentucky, Ali first captured worldwide attention by winning the light heavyweight gold medal at the 1960 Rome Olympics before turning professional.

Four years later, he stunned the boxing world by defeating Sonny Liston to become heavyweight champion and soon afterward announced his conversion to Islam, adopting the name Muhammad Ali.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes of all time, Ali became the first boxer to win the world heavyweight championship on three separate occasions.

He first claimed the title in 1964 against Liston, regained it in 1974 by defeating George Foreman in the legendary "Rumble in the Jungle" in Zaire, and won it again in 1978 after overcoming Leon Spinks in their rematch.

Muhammad Ali (R) punches George Foreman during their world heavyweight title boxing match (Rumble in the Jungle) while a referee looks on, Kinshasa, DRC, Oct. 29, 2026. (Getty Images Photo)

Throughout his remarkable career, Ali successfully defended the heavyweight title 19 times and compiled a professional record of 56 victories, including 37 knockouts, against five defeats in 61 bouts.

His achievements extended well beyond the boxing ring. Ali's lightning-fast footwork, sharp jab and famous "rope-a-dope" strategy revolutionized heavyweight boxing, while his outspoken positions on civil rights, religious freedom and the Vietnam War made him a global symbol of courage, conviction and social change.

Ali died on June 3, 2016, in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the age of 74 following a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Yet his influence continues to transcend generations.