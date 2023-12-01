With the Winter Olympics' long-term future under threat from global warming and prohibitive costs, organizers recognize the need to ease their requirements to ensure a sustainable pool of potential hosts for the decades ahead.

At first glance, there's no immediate worry, as, on Wednesday, the International Olympic Committee (ICC) chose France over two other competitors – Sweden and Switzerland – to engage in "targeted dialogue" regarding hosting the 2030 Winter Games.

It is a coup for France, which will also host the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

President Emmanuel Macron hailed the bid on the snowy Alps region as "innovative, sustainable, and inclusive" and said it would make "France and its mountains shine."

The IOC will begin detailed discussions with French representatives before the event is officially awarded next year.

The three hosts in the running were an increase on the two vying for the 2022 Winter Olympics when Beijing received the nod over Almaty in Kazakhstan.

The Chinese initiative was characterized by substantial investment, the exclusive deployment of artificial snow and extensive concerns about the environment, along with criticism regarding human rights.

Only two candidates also bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics, with Milan-Cortina picked ahead of Stockholm.

While Sweden made a push for 2030, with Stockholm and the Are ski resort, some 600 kilometers (370 miles) away from the capital, planned as venues, France and Switzerland waited until this summer to enter the fray, keeping their plans closely guarded, free of political debate and without consulting the public.

Flurry of withdrawals

Those initially viewed as favorites pulled out, with Salt Lake City focusing on 2034. On Wednesday, the U.S. city last hosted the Winter Games in 2002 and was confirmed as the sole candidate.

A potential Pyrenees-Barcelona bid was scrapped, as was that of Sapporo in Japan, put off by the exorbitant costs.

It highlights a recent trend that afflicts the Winter Games far more than its summer counterpart, with Calgary, Santiago, Auckland, Innsbruck, St. Moritz, Sion, Oslo and Lviv forming a cascade of abandoned bids, often lacking in popular support.

In addition to the comparatively lower economic benefits than those of a Summer Olympics, the Winter Showcase demands an infrastructure that is costly to establish and uphold – especially when it serves minimal other purposes for the local community.

IOC member and Advisory Board Member Karl Stoss of Austria (L) and Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi attend a press conference after an International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board committee meeting, Paris, France, Nov. 29, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Ski jumps, sliding tracks for the luge and bobsleigh events and indoor speed skating rinks are the most likely to become "white elephants."

The issue of snow cover is unavoidable, too. Despite access to snow cannons, they can only operate when it is cold enough and even then, the events must remain fair. Rain fell on the slopes at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, while mild conditions ate away at the snow at Sochi in Russia four years later.

Ten potential hosts

The warming of the planet is highly likely to reduce further the places capable of guaranteeing suitable conditions for the Winter Games.

According to a study published by the IOC last month, only 10 countries will still be able to host the Winter Olympics and Paralympics by 2040, down from 15 now, with Europe particularly affected.

Olympic authorities did not venture to look further down the line, but a study from Canada's University of Waterloo estimated that of the 21 previous Winter Games hosts, only eight would remain "climate reliable" in 2080 if global emissions of greenhouse gases are not significantly slashed.

These fears have led to a series of adaptations envisaged by the IOC, including the "double allocation" of the 2030 and 2034 Games to secure sites as early as possible, cost-reducing measures to bring the Games more in line with various world championships and a possible rotation between a handful of hosts with pre-existing facilities.

In keeping with the Summer Olympics, it's rapidly avoiding new construction, allowing cities to associate themselves with a bid regardless of distance or even if they're in a different country.

For example, Austria or Switzerland is expected to stage the luge and bobsleigh events for Milan-Cortina – already one of the most scattered Olympics – while each of the 2030 bids also involved considerable traveling.

The principle that "the Olympic Games now adapt to the regions and not the other way around" has existed for years. Still, the truth of that will be seriously put to the test as organizers seek a sustainable model for the future.