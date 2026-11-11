Tiger Woods is stepping up his training as he works toward a return to competitive golf, although the 50-year-old stopped short of confirming whether he will compete in next month's Hero World Challenge.

"I'm feeling better, no doubt about that," Woods told SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio on Tuesday. "I've been training quite a bit."

Woods hosts the Hero World Challenge, which is scheduled for Dec. 3-6 at Albany in the Bahamas. He confirmed he would attend the tournament but remained coy about whether he would also feature in the 20-man field.

"I will be at Hero," Woods said with a laugh. "I'm there either way, so I'll see you there."

Seventeen players have been confirmed for the no-cut event, leaving three exemption spots open. Woods was not among those named in the initial field, leaving his potential return to competition uncertain.

The 15-time major champion last competed March 24, when his Jupiter Links Golf Club lost to Los Angeles Golf Club in the TGL championship match. He has not made an official PGA Tour start since missing the cut at the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon.

Woods ruptured his left Achilles tendon in March 2025 and underwent his seventh back procedure that October, adding to a lengthy injury history that has severely limited his playing schedule.

Three days after competing in the TGL finals in March, Woods was involved in a rollover car crash in Florida and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He subsequently announced he was stepping away from golf to seek treatment and focus on his health.

The Hero World Challenge could be the first of several opportunities for Woods to return before the end of the year. The PNC Championship, where he has frequently partnered with his son, Charlie, is scheduled for Dec. 17-20 in Orlando. Jupiter Links is also set to begin its TGL season Dec. 27.

Woods has not formally committed to either event, although ESPN reported last month that he is expected to play in the TGL opener if his health allows.