The second leg of the 6th Presidential International Yacht Races – the Kurtuluş Cup – wrapped up in Samsun after a grueling 400-nautical-mile offshore battle that pushed competitors to their limits on the unpredictable Black Sea.

Organized by the Istanbul Offshore Yacht Racing Club and backed by Türkiye’s Presidency, the Culture and Tourism Ministry, and Youth and Sports Ministry, the high-stakes event drew elite sailors under DHL Express’s sponsorship.

The race began May 14 off the coast of Istanbul’s Poyrazköy, charting a historic route mirroring that of the Bandırma ferry – where Mustafa Kemal Atatürk began Türkiye’s War of Independence.

After nearly 100 hours of relentless sailing in choppy northern waters, Bey Metal Team Linea Rossa, skippered by Onur Tok, clinched victory. Their time – 73 hours – set a race record and earned them the Line Honours award, given to the first yacht to finish.

Murat Tan’s Milliyet 75. Yıl Sailing Team and their yacht Fifty Fifty followed closely to claim second place. In the ORC International class, Alchera – helmed by Yusuf Tunç of the Samsun Sailing Club, secured top honors.

Other class winners included Mudanya University under Ömer Bingöl in the Cruiser A division, and Hero Sailing Bursa Eldiven Sanayi, captained by Ahmet Rasim Kahraman, who took the Cruiser B title. Meanwhile, Azuree Piri Reis Sailing Team received the Endurance Award for completing the race despite formidable challenges.

An emotional awards ceremony took place at Samsun’s iconic Tütün Pier, the very dock where Atatürk landed on May 19, 1919. There, Samsun Governor Orhan Tavlı and Mayor Halit Doğan handed trophies to the champions.

Race Committee Chair Ekrem Yemlihaoğlu said the event honored both maritime skill and national memory. “Following the Bandırma’s historic route, we completed what may be one of the world’s top ten most difficult sailing races,” he said.

Also in attendance were Rear Admiral Ahmet Bahadır of the Black Sea Coast Guard, Turkish Sailing Federation President Özlem Akdurak, Ondokuz Mayıs University Rector professor Fatma Aydın, and Youth and Sports Director Feyzullah Dereci.