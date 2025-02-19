Fresh off their dominant victory at the Turkish Underwater Sports Federation’s (TSSF) Under-15 Women’s Championship, the young athletes of Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University (ÇOMÜ) Sports Club are chasing an even bigger dream: representing Türkiye on the international stage.

The squad, led by coach Ogün Gezen, emerged victorious from the season’s first major showdown at Kütahya Dumlupınar University’s Olympic Swimming Pool from Feb. 6-9.

The roster – Doğa Naz Yavuz, Dilem Karpuz, Öykü Tunca, Elif Göksan, Irmak Asel Çeri, Yaren Eylül Yavuz and Güneş Aydın – continues to push their limits in pursuit of national team selection.

Training for glory

Practicing three times a week at ÇOMÜ’s Dardanos Campus, these young athletes train under the watchful eye of Gezen, a faculty member in the Underwater Technology Program at the Maritime Vocational School.

Their dedication not only fuels their own ambitions but also sets an inspiring example for their peers.

Gezen, speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), highlighted the club’s commitment to youth development. “We’ve been building our underwater sports program for five years, focusing on grassroots talent for the last three,” he said. “We welcome young athletes for free, helping them gain experience from an early age.”

Many of the current champions began their journey as early as 8 or 9 years old. “In underwater sports, experience is everything,” Gezen explained. “The earlier you start, the better you become.”

Their efforts paid off in Kütahya, where they finished the tournament undefeated.

With national team scouts watching closely, standout performances could earn them a coveted spot in the training camp.

Unique challenge

Unlike traditional sports, underwater hockey requires both mental and physical resilience.

“Imagine playing football underwater,” Gezen said. “You need sharp tactical awareness, explosive energy and the ability to control your breath while exerting maximum effort.”

Unlike free diving, which focuses on slow, controlled breathing, underwater hockey demands rapid movement and high-intensity bursts.

“It’s a fast-paced sport that keeps your heart rate high,” he added. “That’s what makes it so demanding yet so rewarding.”

Building the future

The club prioritizes recruiting young athletes not just for competitive success but also for health benefits.

“This sport significantly improves lung capacity,” Gezen noted. “We’ve had asthmatic children join, and within a year, their conditions improved dramatically.”

For team captain Doğa Naz Yavuz, the journey began by watching her older sister train. Encouraged by her coach, she joined three years ago and never looked back. “I love this sport, and I hope to make the national team,” she said.

Dilem Karpuz, 14, started with swimming before making the switch. “Being in the national team pool is exciting. This sport is incredible, and I encourage others to give it a try,” she said.

Meanwhile, Öykü Tunca credits underwater hockey for keeping her life structured. “It’s helped me balance my studies and training,” she said. “Winning the championship was an amazing feeling, and now we’re training even harder for the next step.”