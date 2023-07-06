After securing two gold medals at the recent Türkiye Visually Impaired Athletics Championship, 15-year-old Ali Aslan from Şanlıurfa is steadfastly pursuing his dream of representing his nation on the international stage.

Ali Aslan's remarkable journey began two years ago when he joined the Be My Light Sports Club for the Visually Impaired.

Overcoming adversity after a life-altering accident in Şanlıurfa, Aslan's unwavering determination, coupled with the support of club president Fatma Zaloğlu, propelled him to make incredible strides in his training.

Aslan emerged victorious in the under-17 category, claiming gold in both the 100 and 400-meter races at the Türkiye Visually Impaired Athletics Championship held in Konya from May 30 to June 1.

With his success, Aslan is motivated to continue working alongside his visually impaired comrades at the club, harboring the dream of donning the national jersey.

Passionate about inspiring visually impaired individuals to pursue sports as a means of personal growth, Ali Aslan highlighted the importance of self-improvement. "Following my most recent exploits, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported me. I am overjoyed and honored to represent Şanlıurfa. I want to encourage my peers, those like me, to step out and embrace the world of sports. Don't confine yourself to your homes; instead, join a club or engage in a sports discipline. With determination, success is within reach," Aslan said.

Fatma Zaloğlu, the President of the Visually Impaired Sports Club, shared her vision of nurturing athletes in various disciplines and guiding them toward national representation.

Zaloğlu, who has a deep personal connection with the visually impaired community as a mother of an 18-year-old son with 90% visual impairment, spoke about the bond that unites them.

"Our sports club was established in 2020, but my involvement with the visually impaired stretches back seven to eight years. We function like a family, with a profound mother-son bond between us and our athletes. Love and trust flourish within our community. We currently operate in eight branches, including weightlifting, swimming, athletics, judo, football, futsal, and chess.

Our dedication and rigorous training translate into remarkable achievements in Turkish visually impaired competitions and championships under the Blind Federation. Our ultimate goal is to see our children donning the national team jerseys, proudly representing our country. We are confident that we will achieve this goal," Zaloğlu said.

Zaloğlu acknowledged the recent accomplishments of their sports club saying: "In 2021, our athlete Müslüm Gözükara claimed the second spot in the Turkish weightlifting championship, bringing home two gold medals. Now, our son Ali Aslan returns victorious to Şanlıurfa, having won two gold medals as champion at the Turkish Athletics Championships held in Konya this year. We rejoice in our city's success and are immensely proud."

"We aspire to achieve even greater heights, adorned in the crescent and star jerseys. I urge families to take action and not confine their visually impaired children to their homes. Let us introduce them to sports, empower them, help them socialize, and integrate them into society. As a mother of a visually impaired child with 90% visual impairment, I am deeply committed to making a difference. Our sports club warmly welcomes all visually impaired children and their families."

Şükrü Elçi, an athletics trainer who has played a crucial role in the success of visually impaired athletes, expressed his gratitude to President Fatma Zaloğlu for her unwavering support.

Elçi emphasized on nurturing children's talents and directing them toward various sports disciplines.

"We aim to bring these children to life, introduce them to sports facilities, and guide them in choosing sports branches. With the generous help of President Zaloğlu, we have achieved significant success by providing opportunities for these children to shine. Our two gold medals are a testament to their remarkable achievements. We extend our appreciation to all visually impaired children, and we hope that they, like Ali, will go on to represent Şanlıurfa by winning medals and making us all proud," he concluded.