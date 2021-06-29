Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau, two of the world's most powerful leaders, are getting in on NHL actions as the Montreal Canadiens seek to end Canada's 28-year Stanley Cup drought by dethroning the Tampa Bay Lightning in the finals that started Monday.
Just hours before game one of the best-of-seven final, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted to U.S. president Joe Biden proposing a bet on who will claim hockey's most prestigious trophy.
"Two of the best teams in the NHL are facing off right now ... how about a friendly wager, @POTUS?" Trudeau said.
Biden responded, saying simply: "You're on pal. #GoBolts"
You’re on pal. #GoBolts https://t.co/jOhA7IB2bE— President Biden (@POTUS) June 29, 2021
Neither leader said just how much they were willing to put down, but the odds may currently be in Biden's favor: game one Monday night saw Tampa's "Bolts" overpower the Canadiens with an emphatic 5-1 victory.
Trudeau is known as a lifelong fan of his hometown team, the Montreal Canadiens.
The U.S. President is also known to be a hockey lover, telling journalists back in 2010 that he "fervently" roots for the Philadelphia Flyers from his home state of Pennsylvania.
