Türkiye’s Youth and Sports Minister, Osman Aşkın Bak, has extended his best wishes to the nation’s athletes preparing for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The games, a major event for athletes with disabilities, will take place in Paris from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8, 2024.

Türkiye will make a record-breaking appearance with 94 athletes – 49 women and 45 men – competing across 15 sports.

The Turkish delegation will feature teams and individuals in a diverse range of events, including goalball, football for visually impaired B1 men, shooting, fencing, weightlifting, rowing, table tennis, athletics, tennis, triathlon, judo, archery, taekwondo, swimming and badminton.

Minister Bak highlighted Türkiye's recent success in Paralympic sports, noting: "We are witnessing our athletes' triumphs on the international stage. Their perseverance and victories serve as an inspiration for Türkiye. With over 4,000 athletes from around the world competing in Paris, I believe we will achieve outstanding results at the Games. I extend my gratitude to everyone who contributed to our athletes' qualification and wish the best of luck to our competitors and their coaches as they embark on this proud journey."