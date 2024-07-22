Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak expressed gratitude to the 31 clubs that have sent 102 athletes to the Paris 2024 Olympics.

"I extend my heartfelt thanks to these clubs for their dedication, which has enabled us to qualify 102 athletes. We applaud their efforts in discovering, nurturing, and preparing young talents for competition," Bak said.

The minister particularly praised Fenerbahçe for contributing the highest number of athletes, with 27 out of the 102 coming from the club.

Istanbul Büyükşehir Belediye Spor Kulübü and Enka Spor Kulübü also ranked among the top three in terms of Olympic qualifiers.

"Congratulations to all our clubs, athletes, coaches and sports professionals. Your hard work and success are commendable," Bak added.

Bak highlighted the role of sports clubs in fostering a culture of sports, promoting healthy lifestyles and developing athletes who represent Türkiye on the international stage.

"Our clubs are crucial in raising sports awareness, engaging youth and preparing athletes for global competition. Their contributions are vital for inspiring public participation in sports," he said.

With the Paris Olympics just around the corner, Bak's excitement is palpable.

"The Olympics are the pinnacle of international sports, and we eagerly await the games with great pride and anticipation. Our 102 athletes will compete across 18 disciplines, and I am confident they will represent our country with distinction," he said.