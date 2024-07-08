Yusuf Can Zeybek, known as the "Tireless Wrestler," emerged victorious at the 663rd Historic Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling Festival, defeating Mustafa Taş in a gripping final showdown.

Held at Sarayiçi Er Meydanı, the tournament witnessed Zeybek's remarkable journey to the final.

The reigning 2023 Kırkpınar champion displayed his prowess by overcoming formidable opponents, Kürşat Korkmaz, Yıldıray Akın, Mustafa Arslan and Hüseyin Gümüşalan.

His opponent, Mustafa Taş, the 2022 Kırkpınar champion, similarly showcased his strength, defeating Turan Balaban, Orhan Okulu, Enes Doğan, and Serhat Gökmen to earn his place in the final.

The final bout was a battle of giants, pitting the experienced Zeybek against the younger Taş, known as the "Master of the Meadow."

Both wrestlers have distinguished themselves with their physicality and strategy.

Zeybek, a 30-year-old from Antalya, has been a başpehlivan since 2021, gaining recognition for his tactical acumen and impressive conditioning.

Meanwhile, 27-year-old Taş from Sinop, who earned the başpehlivan title in 2022 after a stellar performance, sought to reclaim his glory after losing to Zeybek in the previous year’s tournament.

High-profile spectators, including Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel and Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak, were present to witness the spectacle.

The match began with both wrestlers showcasing dynamic movements.

Zeybek repeatedly attempted double-leg takedowns, while Taş countered these maneuvers with tenacious defense.

As the match progressed, the referees issued a warning to Taş for passive wrestling at the 20-minute mark, adding urgency to the contest.

Despite Zeybek's aggressive attempts, the match remained scoreless during regular time, leading to the decisive scoring period.

In the scoring period, another warning was issued to Taş, adding pressure.

The turning point came at the 52-minute mark when Zeybek executed a brilliant maneuver, grabbing Taş by the belt and leg, destabilizing him and securing victory with a deft throw.

Yusuf Can Zeybek's triumph was met with jubilation from the crowd, affirming his status as one of the premier wrestlers in Türkiye.