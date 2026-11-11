Turkish Olympic shooting star Yusuf Dikeç has stepped up preparations for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, with qualification and another opportunity to compete on the sport's biggest stage firmly in his sights.

Dikeç, who rose to international prominence following his memorable performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics, said he had intensified his training as he works toward securing a quota place for the next Summer Games.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) during a visit to Yozgat for the opening of a newly completed shooting range and the groundbreaking ceremony for an athlete training center, the 53-year-old said winning an Olympic gold medal remained the ultimate ambition for every athlete.

"Every athlete dreams of winning an Olympic gold medal. Our goal and dream is to prepare for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. That is why we have intensified our training. The first step is to secure a quota place to qualify for the Olympics. Hopefully, we will achieve that and compete in Los Angeles," Dikeç said.

The Turkish marksman explained that he was still working to address certain weaknesses in his performance before moving into a more demanding training schedule. Once those areas are improved, he plans to train intensively five or six days a week as he builds toward the Olympic qualification period.

Dikeç also welcomed the growing popularity of shooting following the Paris Games, where his composed approach and unconventional shooting stance attracted worldwide attention.

He said the increased visibility of the discipline had been particularly rewarding, adding that he was proud to have helped introduce shooting to a wider audience in Türkiye and internationally.

"After the Paris Olympics, shooting became popular like other sports. I am very happy to have played a part in making the sport I practice better known, first in my own country and then around the world," he said.

The increased interest, Dikeç believes, could help Türkiye develop a stronger generation of shooters, particularly as more provinces invest in facilities and opportunities for young athletes.

He welcomed the construction of new sporting facilities, saying the development of shooting ranges across the country would make it easier to identify promising talent and provide aspiring athletes with the necessary conditions to succeed.

"Talented athletes, craftsmen and artists are like precious minerals. You never know when or where they will emerge. You have to go out and find them. Expanding shooting across all provinces, just as we do with other sports, will make a major contribution to discovering talented athletes. I believe many champions will emerge in shooting in the future," Dikeç said.

He pointed to Türkiye's sporting icons as examples of how individual success can inspire an entire generation and transform the profile of a discipline.

Former weightlifting great Naim Süleymanoğlu helped establish Türkiye as a major force in the sport, while middle-distance runner Süreyya Ayhan played a similar role in athletics.

Dikeç said he hoped the growing recognition of shooting would produce the same lasting impact and encourage more young people to take up the discipline.

His visit to Yozgat also highlighted his belief that the province could become an important source of future Olympic talent. He cited wrestler Rıza Kayaalp and weightlifter Muhammed Furkan Özbek as examples of athletes who have emerged from the region, expressing confidence that shooting could follow a similar path.

"Just as Yozgat has produced Rıza Kayaalp and weightlifter Muhammed Furkan Özbek, I believe the province will send many athletes to future Olympics in shooting as well. I invite families and children to take up the sport. I believe future Olympic and world champions in shooting will emerge from this province," he said.

Beyond competition and medals, Dikeç stressed that sport plays an important role in shaping young people's character and bringing communities together.

Reflecting on the international attention he received after Paris, he said the experience had demonstrated how sport could connect people across national boundaries.

"Sport has a unifying power. After the Paris Olympics, I saw just how powerful it can be. We became known around the world. Young people should definitely take up sports because they will see tremendous benefits in the future," he said.

Dikeç added that participation in sport teaches discipline, concentration, friendship and how to handle both victory and defeat, while helping young people stay away from harmful habits.